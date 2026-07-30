Gist CMO Speaks on the Death of the Click and What Comes Next at Ai4 2026

Peter Sloterdyk Will Discuss How "AI Eats the Web That Feeds It" on August 4 in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Sloterdyk, Chief Marketing Officer of Gist, aplatform designed to track, measure, and optimize brand visibility across major AI answer engines, will take the stage at Ai4 2026, America's largest AI industry conference, drawing more than 12,000 attendees to The Venetian in Las Vegas. Presenting the session "AI Eats the Web That Feeds It" at 4:40PM PT on Tuesday, August 4, Sloterdyk will address the supply-side squeeze threatening the open web and Gist's role in building the infrastructure to understand, analyze, build, and measure brand, publisher, and creator presence in AI answers.

Peter Sloterdyk

Sloterdyk's session will deconstruct today's Q&A economy. In the last two years, small publishers lost roughly 60% of search referrals; AI referrals are nowhere close to replacing them, and the ad supply funding the open web is contracting behind it. He will trace how this shift is rewriting the rules of visibility, moving brands and publishers beyond traditional SEO and into GEO, the emerging discipline for earning credit and relevance inside AI-generated answers.

"The click was the monetization mechanism for the entire open web, and it's disappearing," said Sloterdyk. "There's no 'page one' inside an AI conversational answer. A brand is either part of the response, or it is invisible. In this growing zero-click world, the top of the funnel has materially changed. Brands and publishers have a rare chance today to set the stakes for what comes next. There is a first-mover advantage for those that choose not to wait-and-see."

Gist is an AI visibility platform that helps brands, publishers, and creators stay present in AI-generated answers across all the major LLMs. Its parent company ProRata provides revolutionary attribution technology to ensure that when AI draws on human-created content, the creators receive proper credit and compensation.

Sloterdyk leads global brand strategy, marketing, communications, and growth for Gist, bringing more than two decades of marketing leadership across technology, media, and consumer platforms, with a track record of scaling emerging companies into trusted global brands. Prior to his current role, Sloterdyk served as Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Koala, the Australia-founded direct-to-consumer furniture brand. Before that, he led original series marketing at Netflix, devising campaigns that expanded and engaged the platform's audience. Sloterdyk formerly led the global marketing organization for the Grindr family of brands, overseeing worldwide marketing, user growth, and brand strategy during a period of rapid international expansion.

About Gist

Gist, a ProRata company, helps brands, publishers, creators, and agencies own the conversation from question to answer. Powered by ProRata's revolutionary attribution technology, Gist tracks, analyzes, and measures the content that shapes AI answers, so partners understand why AI recommends them, what to do next, and how to maintain authority. For more information, visit www.gist.ai.

About Ai4 2026

Ai4 2026 is America's largest AI conference, taking place August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The event brings together thousands of business executives and technology leaders to explore AI agents, generative AI, enterprise AI transformation, and real-world AI applications across every major industry. For more information, visit https://ai4.io/

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SOURCE Gist