51WORLD Unveils Two Embodied AI Products and Reveals Aerospace Strategy from Low Altitude to Deep Space

BEIJING and SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 51WORLD, a Hong Kong-listed company (stock code: 6651.HK), held its "Physical AI Master Plan 2030" launch event. At the event, the company introduced two core products: AperData, an embodied data infrastructure, and AperOne, an embodied application platform. 51WORLD also disclosed for the first time a three-tier aerospace strategy covering "low-altitude, space and deep space," laying out a full-stack business footprint that stretches from ground-based operations to outer space.

AperData: An Integrated Hardware-Software Data infrastructure that Turns Embodied Data Standards into Measurable Metrics

One of the embodied AI sector's biggest bottlenecks today is data scarcity, compounded by the lack of a unified, practical standard for data quality. Industry estimates suggest that leading embodied-AI companies need about 1 million hours of high-quality data each year, while they can generate only a little over 100,000 hours internally, leaving a supply gap of roughly 10x.

AperData is positioned as a data infrastructure for embodied AI. It targets the shortage of training and validation data with a collection system that closes the loop from data capture to model training, improving both collection precision and efficiency.

At the event, 51WORLD announced a strategic joint venture with Union Image to focus on embodied data infrastructure. The debut product suite includes AperEgo and AperOS, an integrated hardware-software collection system that creates an end-to-end loop from data capture through training.

The first-generation product is available immediately, with an introductory price of RMB 5,100 per set. On the hardware side, AperEgo is a head-mounted collection device that can be worn by operators at work sites. It supports synchronized multi-sensor data acquisition, preliminary edge-side processing and filtering, and both task-based and opportunistic collection modes. On the software side, AperOS provides a full-lifecycle data loop and can deliver standardized trainable datasets. It supports cloud or private deployment, while the open platform supports customization and secondary development.

After raw captured data is processed through AperEgo x AperOS, the delivered data can reach 99% physical consistency in trajectory, while efficiency can improve by more than 10x compared with traditional teleoperation at the same cost.

51WORLD also released a five-year roadmap for AperData. In 2026, it plans to mass-produce the first-generation head-mounted data-collection kit and complete toolchains for baseline data annotation and quality inspection. From 2027 to 2029, the hardware side will gradually add multimodal full-body data-collection suits with force feedback and haptic gloves, lightweight wireless collection devices, and high-precision dexterous-hand collection terminals. On the software side, it will build a multimodal data-fusion platform spanning vision, force and pose; an AI-powered automatic annotation and scene-generation engine; and a simulation-enhanced data loop. By 2030, AperData aims to realize a fully automated data factory, a data engine for embodied foundation models, a globally distributed collection network, and adaptation kits for multiple robotic embodiments.

AperOne: A Five-Stage, Full-Chain Closed Loop that Brings Robots into Real World

If AperData addresses the supply of data, AperOne tackles the industry's last-mile problem: enabling robots to truly take up work in real environments.

The robotics industry has long faced a gap between flawless lab performance and faltering operations in complex field environments. The underlying challenge is that real-world scenarios are highly complex and the cost of trial is high. AperOne is positioned as an embodied-application closed-loop OS platform. It builds a complete loop across reconstruction, training, evaluation, deployment and operations, addressing the difficulty of robot deployment and low fault tolerance.

The solution has already been validated in both general-purpose and specialized scenarios, including parks, venues, shopping centers, power stations, mines and factories. In a general-purpose setting, a national-level conference center used digital twins and spatial intelligence to support centimeter-level spatial computation and layout planning in seconds, enabling robots to conduct autonomous inspection, reception, and multi-agent cooperative moving, arrangement and setup of tables and chairs. In a specialized setting, a leading smart factory in Southwest China used digital twin reconstruction and a unified command screen to support robot inspection and monitoring of hazardous sources, gas and dust simulation, confined-space reconnaissance, pipeline-corridor inspection, and emergency coordination.

From parks to power stations and from shopping centers to mines, AperOne is moving embodied AI from "able to demo" to "able to work," and is validating a standardized path for scaled real-world deployment.

51WORLD has already formed partnerships with leading vendors including Deep Robotics, Galbot, Sevnce Robotics, Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics, Gausium Robotics, GigaAI, Yimu Technology, BeingBeyond and SEER Robotics. Together, the companies aim to help hundreds of millions of embodied robots enter the physical world by 2030.

Aerospace Strategy: Extending the Boundaries of Physical AI from Low-Altitude Airspace to Deep Space

Another major highlight of the event was 51WORLD's first disclosure of its three-tier aerospace strategy covering "low-altitude, space and deep space," extending the application boundary of Physical AI from the ground to deep space.

At the low-altitude layer, 51WORLD is working with Insta360 to build a digital airspace simulation and test-flight assurance platform for low-altitude aircraft, enabling every eVTOL takeoff to be rehearsed first in the digital world. At the space layer, it is partnering with Huantian Wisdom around the collection of high-precision satellite remote-sensing data and the reconstruction of "physics-ready" data assets, and the two parties jointly customized the world's first commercial remote-sensing satellite designed specifically for Physical AI training and simulation applications: Earth Clone Star "ECS-1." At the deep-space layer, 51WORLD is collaborating with the Deep Space Exploration Lab to move Mars and lunar exploration missions into the digital world, enabling advance simulation and mission rehearsal for deep-space tasks.

Overall, 51WORLD has built a three-layer Physical AI capability stack. Upstream, it works with chip and compute partners to build an industry foundation. At the middle layer, its closed-loop capabilities around "model + simulation + data" provide the core support. Downstream, it covers multiple application scenarios including autonomous driving, embodied AI and aerospace exploration. This full-stack system not only supports 51WORLD's own business implementation, but is also gradually becoming common infrastructure for the broader Physical AI industry.

51WORLD's Physical AI strategic blueprint toward 2030 is also clear: starting in 2015, the company has gradually built a product and business matrix that extends from autonomous driving to embodied AI and then to aerospace exploration, with addressable market opportunities moving from the hundreds-of-billions scale to the trillions. As this strategy is implemented, 51WORLD's platform value and valuation framework are likely to be reassessed.

About 51WORLD

Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd. (51WORLD, Stock Code: 6651.HK), founded in February 2015, is China's first core infrastructure enterprise for "Physical AI" listed on the capital market. With the vision of "cloning the Earth's 510 million square kilometers," the company is dedicated to building a bridge between the digital and physical worlds.

In terms of industry standards development, 51WORLD's 51Sim business has continued to participate in ASAM-related standardization work since 2018, taking an in-depth role in the formulation and evolution of core standards including OpenSCENARIO, OpenMATERIAL 3D and Test Specification.

In terms of financial performance, according to 51WORLD's 2026 interim results announcement, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the company recorded revenue of approximately RMB124 million, up 129.8% year on year; gross profit of approximately RMB55.39 million, up 150.3% year on year; and a 25.5% year-on-year narrowing of loss for the period. Among its businesses, 51Sim revenue grew 545.2% year on year, with its revenue contribution rising from 14.8% in the same period last year to 41.4%, making it a core growth engine for the company.

SOURCE 51WORLD