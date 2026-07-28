5G to Drive Two More Years of Growth in Microwave Transmission, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the deployment of 5G is projected to increase for another two years, boosting demand for microwave transmission equipment.

"We anticipate at least two more years of growth for point-to-point microwave transmission equipment," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President of Dell'Oro Group. "This growth will be primarily driven by the ongoing expansion of 5G networks, as global coverage increases. After this period, demand for mobile backhaul equipment is likely set to decline until 6G mobile radio deployments enter the picture. Similar to the 5G cycle, we anticipate most of the growth will be in fiber-based backhaul systems initially, but after that, once again, demand for microwave transmission systems will be on the rise," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast July 2026 Report:

The use of Fiber/Copper Systems for mobile backhaul has grown with each mobile radio technology generation. We expect fiber-based backhaul links to surpass wireless links throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, over the next four years, wireless backhaul share is projected to increase because of the expansion of 5G in regions that depend more on point-to-point microwave connectivity. By 2030, however, this trend will reverse as initial 6G deployments will favor cell sites equipped with fiber-based systems.

has grown with each mobile radio technology generation. We expect fiber-based links to surpass wireless links throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, over the next four years, wireless share is projected to increase because of the expansion of 5G in regions that depend more on point-to-point microwave connectivity. By 2030, however, this trend will reverse as initial 6G deployments will favor cell sites equipped with fiber-based systems. Microwave Transmission revenue associated with 5G is forecast to grow through 2028 at an average annual rate of 12 percent, then decline for at least three years. Microwave Transmission revenue is expected to return to growth in 2032.

Due to the higher backhaul capacity requirement for 5G and 5G Advanced, E/V Band systems are forecast to be in much higher demand. We forecast E/V Band shipments will grow at a five-year CAGR of 16 percent.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, radio transceivers, and average selling prices. The report tracks fronthaul, mobile backhaul by cell type (macro and small cell) and technology (wireless and fiber/copper). The microwave transmission tables forecast point-to-point TDM, Packet and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group