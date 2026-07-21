$19 Billion High End Router and Aggregation Switch Market by 2030, According to Dell'Oro Group

AI Infrastructure Build is a Driving Force

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the High End Router and Aggregation Switch equipment market is projected to reach $19 billion in revenue by 2030. The primary growth driver over the next five years is the buildout of AI infrastructure.

"The market dynamics surrounding routers are changing. The biggest change is that router demand over the next five years will be increasingly influenced by data center connectivity and less by telecom infrastructure," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group.

"The outlook for the High End Router market has been revised upward, fueled by increased demand for capacity, cloud connectivity, and data center interconnect (DCI). The largest upward revision is for Core Routers, driven by their use in scale-across DCI. Additionally, demand for Edge Routers is anticipated to surpass initial estimates, supported by AI growth. However, challenges remain in the telecom sector as the 5G rollout winds down," continued Yu.

Additional highlights from the Service Provider Router and Switch 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

Edge Router and Aggregation Switch revenue for mobile backhaul is expected to be relatively flat for the next four years due to the slowdown in 5G deployment. However, by 2030, demand is expected to increase as communication service providers begin deploying 6G radios and upgrading their networks to deliver higher speeds and enhanced services.

The expansion of AI infrastructure is creating router demand across most regions, particularly in North America, which hosts the leading cloud providers and most new data center projects. Global spending on High End Routers by cloud providers is expected to increase at a 16 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Service Provider Router & Switch 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the High End Routers and Aggregation Switches (Carrier Ethernet platforms) markets for future, current, and historical periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacturing revenue by region, customer type and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis of the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group