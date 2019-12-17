5th Annual Medical Device Summit 2020: 2-Day Event (Boston, MA, United States - April 16-17, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5th Annual ComplianceOnline Medical Device Summit 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Innovate

Innovate novel ideas for advancements in medical device technologies without compromising their safety and effectiveness. This summit brings together some of the renowned R&D experts and technology innovators to share information regarding opportunities, obstacles, best practices and challenges in the development of the new devices. Attendees will get insight into device innovation trends and upcoming changes in the medical device regulations.

Plan



Plan for successfully executing regulatory inspections by providing industry best practices. Panel discussions led by the former FDA office bearers and industry experts will provide a set of comprehensive strategies on how to prepare for and manage an FDA inspection, including how to follow-up and closing out 483s or Warning Letters. Attending this summit will enable you to improve and better prepare for your next inspections.



Build



Build FDA compliant quality management systems. Attend this summit to learn how to develop and implement effective, consistent and reliable quality management systems. Ex-FDA officials and senior company executives will share thoughts and ideas to improve the performance of your current system.



Interact



Interact with leading minds in the industry. Attendees will get to network with the prominent decision-makers in the industry to exchange ideas, offer thoughts and know-how, and share experiences. Joining this summit will offer a unique opportunity to the attendees to market their offerings and identify new business opportunities.



Deliberate



Deliberate the current state of medical device laws and technology and government oversight. Panel comprising of some of the leading medical device experts and veterans will discuss the recent changes to the regulatory environment for the medical device industry and how these changes will impact the approval of new devices. Attendees will gain insight into the current issues and future challenges in the industry. Join this summit to hear from the experts who have extensive experience in all aspects of medical device including R&D, manufacturing quality assurance, approval and commercialization process.



Scale



Scale factors for successful medical device commercialization. Discussions with industry veterans through real case studies will help medical researchers, healthcare professionals, industrialists and entrepreneurs better understand the criteria for successful commercialization of medical devices. This summit also offers numerous opportunities for medical device companies and suppliers to showcase their products and services to potential customers, generating leads and growing their businesses.



Enhance



Enhance risk management strategies for the safe, effective and efficient use of medical devices. Medical device professionals will join together to share their knowledge and best practices for implementing good risk management principles within the industry. Attending this summit will help you to develop a robust and integrated risk management plan to improve quality management system.



Why should you attend this summit?

Future Trends of Medical Device Regulation, Risk Management, UDI, Recall Complaint Management etc.

Listen from FDA/CDRH Directors:

What is Critical to Quality



Get Update on FDA compliance

Listen from FBI:

Cyber Security Risks

Learn More about Medical Device Global Regulatory Landscape and Off-label Promotion

Explore Upcoming Changes in Medical Devices under Trump Administration

Change Management

Criteria for Supplier Quality Agreement

Establishing a Medical Device Security Program

Panel Discussion



FDA Warning Letter



FDA Enforcement



FDA Interaction

Agenda



Day 1



8:00 - 8:30 AM

Registrations and Networking Breakfast



8:30 - 8:45 AM

Welcome Speech with an Introduction of ComplianceOnline & Summit



8:45 - 9:10 AM

Current Healthcare Eco System: Challanges & Opportunities - Keynote



9:15 - 9:45 AM

Vendor Qualification and Selection - Panel Discussion



9:45 - 10:35 AM

Change Management and Change Control



10:35 - 10:45 AM

Networking Break



10:45 - 11:20 AM

Regulations in the U.S. and Globally (GDPR, Brexit, US-China Relationship)



11:25 - 12:00 PM

Medical Device Outsourcing, Supply Chains, Trade, Import/Export



12:00 - 1:00 PM

Lunch



1:00 - 1:35 PM

FDA Communication Power Tools - Panel Discussion



1:40 - 2:30 PM

Cybersecurity, Robotics, AI, Machine Learning, & Iot/IIoT



2:30 - 2:45 PM

Networking Break



2:45 - 3:50 PM

Track A - Sessions: 3D Printing, Wearable Device

Track B - Sessions: MDR, IVDR, EU MDD, MDSAP

4:00 - 4:40 PM

Sterilization of Medical Devices - Workshop



4:40 - 4:50 PM

Closing Mark - Next Day Plan



Day 2



8:00 - 8:30 AM

Registration and Networking Breakfast



8:30 - 9:00 AM

Startups and $B Club - Keynote Speech



9:05 - 9:35 AM

REACH and RoHS and Enviormnetal Compliance in FDA Regulated Industries



9:40 - 10:20 AM

Medical Device Marketing and Advertisement, Social Media



10:20 - 10:35 AM

Networking Break



10:35 - 11:10 AM

Emerging Technologies of the Digital Health - Panel Discussion



11:15 - 11:40 AM

Medical Device TPLC (Total Product Life Cycle)



11:45 - 12:15 PM

21st Century CURES Act and ISO 62304:2016



12:15 - 1:15 PM

Lunch



1:15 - 1:50 PM

Quality Challanges and Risk Management (ISO 13485 and ISO 14971) - Panel Discussion



1:50 - 2:50 PM

Track A - Sessions: FDA Compliance for SaaS/Cloud Environments, Technical Writing and Documentation

Track B - Sessions: Product Development: Engineering to Production, Premarket, postmarket and Recall

2:50 - 3:00 PM

Networking Break



3:00 - 3:30 PM

Wearable Devices



3:30 - 3:50 PM

FDA Inspection and Meeting



3:50 - 4:15 PM

ISO 10993 and Biocompatibility - Workshop



4:15 - 4:35 PM

Vote of Thanks & Participation Certificate Distribution

