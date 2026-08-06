5W Named Agency of Record for Novo to Elevate the Voice of Independent Business Owners

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned public relations firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named agency of record for Novo, the financial platform built for independent business owners. Through the partnership, 5W will lead Novo's public relations and communications strategy, helping elevate the company's voice across conversations shaping entrepreneurship, small business growth, and the future of business banking.

Independent business owners power much of the U.S. economy, yet many continue to rely on financial systems that were never designed for businesses of their size. Novo was built to change that, giving entrepreneurs modern tools to get paid, move money, manage cash, and spend more time running their businesses.

"We're thrilled to partner with Novo because the company is addressing a challenge that affects millions of entrepreneurs every day," said Matthew Caiola, CEO of 5WPR. "Independent business owners deserve financial partners that understand how they operate, and Novo has built a platform with that mission at its core. We look forward to helping elevate that story and the important conversations surrounding the future of independent business ownership."

As agency of record, 5W will lead Novo's communications program, including corporate communications, executive visibility, thought leadership, and earned media initiatives designed to strengthen the company's position as a leading advocate for independent business owners.

"From day one, Novo has been focused on building financial tools that make it easier for independent business owners to succeed," said Michael Rangel, Co-Founder of Novo. "As we continue to grow, we're excited to partner with 5W to share our story, amplify the voices of the entrepreneurs we serve, and bring greater attention to the challenges and opportunities facing independent businesses today."

Today, Novo supports more than 250,000 small businesses across the U.S., helping entrepreneurs simplify their financial operations so they can spend less time banking and more time growing their businesses. As the company continues to expand its platform, it remains focused on championing the needs of independent business owners.

"Independent business owners deserve a stronger voice in the conversations shaping the future of business," said Jackson Barnes, CEO of Novo." As Novo continues to grow, we're focused not only on building better financial tools, but also on advocating for the millions of entrepreneurs who power our economy every day. We're excited to partner with 5W to help elevate those conversations and bring greater attention to the challenges and opportunities facing independent business owners."

About Novo

Novo is a financial platform built for independent business owners. Designed to help entrepreneurs get paid, move money, manage cash, and run their businesses with less friction, Novo provides modern financial tools and seamless integrations that simplify banking and support business growth.

About 5WPR

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Danielle Patterson

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations