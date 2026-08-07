600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition Storms the Hive as Quickest, Fastest, Most Powerful Dodge Super Bee Ever

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is a 600-horsepower evolution of the SIXPACK-powered Charger that creates the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger — and the most powerful Dodge Super Bee — ever, shown in new Sucker Punch exterior color (front) and Diamond Black (rear).

New 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition boosts SIXPACK High Output (H.O.) performance to a SAE-certified 600 horsepower, surpassing the previous-generation Super Bee by more than 100 horsepower to become the most powerful Super Bee ever

Quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger, the Super Bee improves on Charger Scat Pack acceleration and quarter-mile performance with a 3.6-second 0-60 sprint and 11.8 quarter-mile time

Introduced to the Dodge lineup in 1968 and to Charger in 1971, the SIXPACK-powered Super Bee revives one of the brand's most iconic nameplates during the Charger 60th anniversary celebration, blending track-capable performance, serious hardware and unmistakable muscle car iconography

Engine enhancements for the 600-horsepower SIXPACK H.O. include 56mm Garrett turbochargers, larger cooling system, torque reserve and retuned engine calibration

Increased powertrain performance pairs with upgraded brakes, functional aerodynamics and extensive development to create the most track-focused Dodge Super Bee ever

Unique Charger Super Bee cooling and aerodynamic upgrades increase SIXPACK cooling capacity by more than 50%

Dedicated Charger Super Bee hardware includes: 16-inch Brembo vented rotors and six-piston front/four-piston rear fixed calipers that deliver ultimate track performance, providing three times more brake fade resistance than any SIXPACK-powered Charger and double the brake fade resistance of the previous-generation SRT Charger 20-by-11-inch forged wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 305/35ZR20 tires at all four corners that improve grip, handling and overall capability

New dual-valve adaptive damping suspension harnesses performance for sharper cornering and greater control, both on track and street

Unique Charger Super Bee cooling and aerodynamic upgrades increase SIXPACK cooling capacity by more than 50%

Charger Super Bee performance development leveraged advanced simulation tools, including Stellantis' Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) in Windsor, Ontario

Charger Super Bee Launch Edition includes unique colors, graphics, wheels, brake color, badging and interior appointments: Offered exclusively in three exterior colors: new-for-2027 Sucker Punch and Shady, along with Diamond Black Exterior features gloss-black or Sucker Punch bodyside "stinger" Super Bee graphics, gloss-black 20-inch wheels and Hyper Lime brake calipers New Super Bee logo highlights the Charger's twin-turbo, SIXPACK power New cloth high-back performance seats feature embroidered Super Bee logo on headrests and unique Sour Lemon accent stitching, complemented by a Super Bee instrument-panel badge

Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will be offered as a limited-production model; pricing, ordering and availability details will be announced later this year

Dodge reignites a legendary nameplate during the 60th anniversary of the Dodge Charger and injects peak firepower into the SIXPACK-powered Charger era: the new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is a SAE-certified 600-horsepower evolution of the SIXPACK-powered Charger that creates the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger - and the most powerful Dodge Super Bee - ever.

The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is engineered to attack with more power, more cooling, more braking and more repeatable performance from the next generation of American muscle. The Super Bee boosts the twin-turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine with a custom engine calibration, larger 56mm Garrett turbos and enhanced thermal capacity, and further sharpens performance with serious track-focused hardware, including massive 16-inch Brembo brakes standard for the first time on the SIXPACK Charger, 20-by-11-inch wheels with 305 summer tires standard for more grip, functional aerodynamics and adaptive damping suspension.

"The Super Bee name has always stood for maximum Dodge attitude: bold, accessible performance with the hardware to back it up," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "With the new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, we're not just bringing back a legendary badge, we're honoring that legacy by outperforming every vehicle that's adorned the Super Bee badge since 1968. 600 horsepower, bigger turbos, massive Brembo brakes, serious cooling, functional aero, and dedicated track and drag technology make this the quickest, fastest and most powerful Super Bee ever, and a clear signal that Dodge performance is only getting louder, faster and more relentless."

The new Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is engineered for drivers who demand more than a one-run hero number. Straight-line speed still anchors the Dodge formula, but Super Bee widens the attack with a complete performance envelope built around acceleration, braking, cooling, track consistency, high-speed stability and driver confidence.

Charger Super Bee Powertrain: Heart of the Most Power Dense Muscle Car Ever

At the heart of the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is the most potent SIXPACK-powered Charger ever engineered. A Super Bee-exclusive high-output version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo SIXPACK engine features larger 56mm Garrett twin turbochargers, resulting in 600 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, establishing a new performance benchmark for the SIXPACK era with 200 horsepower per liter of displacement, making the Charger Super Bee Launch Edition the most power dense muscle car ever.

More Boost, More Airflow, More Repeatable Power

The Super Bee is engineered to dominate both the drag strip and the road course, with an improved 0-60 mph sprint and quarter-mile pass, while delivering measurable gains in acceleration, braking performance, lap-time capability and thermal durability.

The additional performance comes from far more than a simple horsepower increase. Engineers reworked the powertrain package to create a broader, harder-hitting performance envelope that delivers stronger acceleration at every point in the rev range and maintains that performance under repeated hard use.

Compared with the SIXPACK H.O. Charger Scat Pack, the Super Bee powertrain delivers more peak power, a broader torque curve, more powerful boost response, stronger top-end acceleration and greater sustained output during extended high-performance driving. The result is a Charger that pulls harder out of corners, charges more aggressively toward redline and continues making power deep into the speedometer.

The larger Garrett Motion 56mm turbochargers deliver over 30 psi of boost and spool harder than the SIXPACK Charger Scat Pack, with peak torque available 11.8% earlier at 3,000 rpm and maintained all the way through 5,900 rpm. The revised turbo package is engineered to increase both airflow and efficiency, helping unlock the highest sustained output of any SIXPACK-powered Charger.

The larger turbochargers push 7.5% additional airflow through the engine, feeding the SIXPACK powerplant with a greater volume of air under demanding conditions. The increased airflow helps the Super Bee maintain stronger top-end performance while supporting more consistent power delivery during repeated acceleration runs.

The Charger Super Bee's personality extends beyond raw output. Revised turbocharger and exhaust tuning create a more aggressive soundtrack, amplifying the SIXPACK's turbocharged character with sharper response, enhanced induction sound and more pronounced exhaust overrun under deceleration.

Engineers also modified the intake system to maximize airflow. Modifications to the intake system, charge-air path and intercoolers include a charge air cooler duct thermal wrap, helping the Super Bee breathe more efficiently to sustain performance under the most demanding conditions.

To withstand the extreme demands of producing 600 horsepower, Dodge strengthened key components throughout the powertrain. Reinforced, larger half-shafts that are nearly 10% stronger support higher output, additional boost, increased temperatures and track-duty durability.

Powertrain calibration plays an equally vital role in the Super Bee's performance advantage. Exclusive software tuning sharpens throttle response, accelerates boost buildup, optimizes power delivery, refines Launch Control operation and enhances Track Mode capability. Additional thermal management and repeatability calibrations help ensure the Super Bee delivers consistent performance run after run, lap after lap.

The result is a powertrain engineered to do far more than generate a bigger number on paper. Every component, calibration and airflow improvement was developed to help the Charger Super Bee accelerate harder, respond faster, pull stronger at higher speeds and maintain peak performance longer than any previous SIXPACK Charger.

The Super Bee Launch Edition elevates the performance capability of the SIXPACK-powered Charger lineup in every measurable category and rockets past every previous Dodge Super Bee, including the last-generation HEMI®-powered model, improving on the 2023 Charger Super Bee's 4.5-second 0-60 mph time with a 3.6-second sprint - 20% quicker - and improving quarter-mile ET from 12.4 seconds to 11.8 seconds shaves six-tenths of a second off the quarter-mile pull.

METRIC 2015 HELLCAT 2023 SUPER

BEE 2026 SCAT

PACK 2027 SUPER BEE

LAUNCH EDITION IMPROVEMENT (vs. 2023 Super

Bee) Horsepower 707 485 550 600 +115 Power Density (hp per liter) 114 76 183 200 +124 Torque (lb.-ft.) 650 475 531 531 +56 0-60 mph 3.7 4.5 3.9 3.6 +0.9 seconds 1/4-mile (ET) 11 12.4 12.2 11.8 +0.6 seconds

Coolest Super Bee Ever: Track-ready Thermal Management Cooling System

The new Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition doesn't just generate more power than any previous SIXPACK Charger, it's engineered to survive and sustain the heat that comes with a standard track session. Creating the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger ever required a purpose-built thermal management system capable of maintaining peak performance through repeated dragstrip launches, extended road-course sessions and punishing high-temperature track conditions.

The Super Bee increases SIXPACK cooling capacity by more than 50% in the high-temperature radiator circuit for engine coolant and more than doubles cooling capacity in the low-temperature radiator circuit. Those gains dramatically increase thermal headroom, allowing the Super Bee to continue attacking lap after lap in conditions that place extraordinary demands on the Charger's cooling systems.

A redesigned high-flow front fascia, unique to the Super Bee, serves as the foundation of the cooling system. Developed first and foremost around performance requirements, the new fascia dramatically increases airflow by 30% to the main stack while also improving downforce by over 100 pounds at 150 mph. Larger openings, revised airflow paths and dedicated cooling channels direct significantly more air where it is needed most, helping control temperatures across the entire vehicle.

To support the demands of a more powerful engine and more aggressive track capability, Super Bee expands and enhances the SIXPACK H.O.'s architecture with a series of significant cooling upgrades. The most notable addition is a set of auxiliary radiators integrated into the outboard corners of the front fascia. Surrounding components are redesigned and repositioned throughout the front of the vehicle to create room for additional cooling hardware and airflow ducting, maximizing the effectiveness of the expanded cooling package while preserving overall system efficiency.

The Charger Super Bee's cooling upgrades extend beyond the radiator package. Enhanced engine cooling, charge-air cooling, transmission cooling and HVAC thermal management systems improve on-track performance. Heat exchangers, radiators, intercoolers, oil coolers, fans, airflow ducting and underbody airflow management are optimized as part of a comprehensive thermal management strategy developed specifically for the highest-output SIXPACK-powered Charger ever built.

The Super Bee's track-tuned, extended splitter and dedicated cooling ducts work in concert with the expanded radiator package to manage airflow throughout the Charger. Auxiliary cooling channels and brake-cooling ducts aggressively feed fresh air to critical systems while helping optimize airflow around the front of the Charger. Together, the cooling hardware, aerodynamic surfaces and airflow-management strategy create a package designed to support relentless performance under the most demanding conditions.

With engine coolant, charge-air, engine oil, transmission, differential and brake temperatures all requiring careful management, every element of the Super Bee cooling system was engineered with repeatability as the primary objective. By aggressively controlling heat buildup and maximizing airflow throughout the vehicle, the Charger Super Bee delivers greater durability, stronger thermal performance and more consistent output run after run and lap after lap, making it the coolest-running and most track-capable SIXPACK Charger ever built.

Super Bee Packs Serious Track Hardware

Brakes

The Super Bee's serious brake hardware delivers real-word results on the track, providing three times more brake fade resistance than any other SIXPACK-powered Charger thanks to a 27% larger brake pad surface area.

The Charger Super Bee attacks braking zones with the same intensity it delivers on acceleration. Engineered to match the increased output of its high-performance SIXPACK powertrain, the Super Bee packs serious stopping hardware designed to dominate high-speed driving, punish track sessions and deliver relentless confidence lap after lap. 16-inch Brembo vented rotors front and rear, equipped on a SIXPACK Charger for the first time, anchor all four corners, while six-piston front and four-piston rear fixed calipers clamp down with race-inspired force. The result is immediate bite, aggressive deceleration and the fade-resistant performance drivers need when every corner demands commitment. The Super Bee's serious brake hardware delivers real-word results on the track, providing three times more brake fade resistance than any other SIXPACK-powered Charger thanks to a 27% larger brake pad surface area.

The performance-focused brake hardware sharpens pedal response and increases driver feedback, creating a more direct connection between driver input and braking action. Whether charging into a tight corner or scrubbing speed, the Charger Super Bee delivers precise, confident braking that encourages drivers to push deeper into every braking zone.

Stopping power means nothing if it can't be repeated. The Super Bee's braking system is engineered to withstand extreme thermal loads generated during sustained high-performance driving. Dedicated brake-cooling ducts aggressively feed fresh air to critical brake components, while the functional high-flow front fascia and optimized ducting strategy work together to evacuate heat and maintain consistent performance under pressure.

The upgraded braking package was engineered to support repeated high-speed stops and demanding track use, helping reduce brake temperatures, resist fade and preserve pedal feel when conditions become most challenging. Super Bee delivers enhanced stopping performance, greater thermal capacity and stronger repeatability during aggressive driving than any vehicle in the SIXPACK Charger lineup.

Wheels/Tires

The Dodge Charger features the widest body in the industry, and Super Bee backs that size with serious rubber. 20-by-11-inch forged wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 305/35ZR20 tires at all four corners put more performance on the pavement, maximizing grip, sharpening turn-in response and elevating overall handling capability. The wider stance and aggressive wheel-and-tire package perfectly complement Charger's commanding proportions, delivering a look as intimidating as its performance.

The standard summer tires further amplify cornering confidence and high-speed stability. The oversized footprint helps Super Bee translate its power into relentless traction, whether attacking corners or during aggressive launches. The tire construction and tread pattern were also developed specifically for Super Bee, enhancing wet-weather performance without sacrificing the grip expected from a modern muscle car.

Suspension

Charger Super Bee Launch Edition attacks every corner with a suspension package engineered to exploit the full capability of its performance hardware. At the heart of the system are new Continuous Damping Control (CDC) dual-valve adaptive dampers that deliver significantly more damping force than previous-generation systems, allowing Super Bee to corner harder, respond faster and stay flatter through aggressive maneuvers on both the street and the track. Unlike traditional adaptive systems that operate in fixed modes, the CDC system constantly adjusts damping forces in real time to maximize grip, stability and driver confidence.

Super Bee's chassis hardware has been strengthened throughout to capitalize on the capabilities of the adaptive dampers. Front tension-link bushing stiffness increases by 25%, improving steering precision, while front handling-link bushing stiffness jumps by 50% to further reduce understeer and increase front-end authority. The result is quicker turn-in, more direct feedback and greater confidence when attacking challenging roads or demanding track sections.

Front spring rates increase by 12% and rear spring rates by 6%, improving body control, reducing settling time and enhancing high-speed pitch balance. The rear stabilizer bar is 20% stiffer, helping Super Bee rotate more effectively through corners while reducing understeer, allowing drivers to fully exploit the immense grip generated by its 305-section performance tires.

The advanced adaptive damping technology allows the Super Bee to pair with ultra-sticky summer tires while preserving ride quality during everyday driving. The suspension continuously balances comfort and performance, giving drivers the confidence of a track-focused setup without sacrificing street usability. Rebound springs integrated into the dampers keep the tires planted, reduce unwanted body motion and eliminate the floating sensation often associated with high-performance vehicles.

Every turn triggers an instant response from the CDC system, which samples and adjusts damping force every 10 milliseconds (100 Hz control rate) to help manage lateral load transfer, body motion and steering response in real time. The adaptive dampers predict lateral acceleration and proactively apply damping force to the appropriate corner of the vehicle, keeping the body level and sharpening steering response. Advanced pitch, roll and heave controls optimize vehicle balance, while dedicated lateral-control strategies continuously manage inside-to-outside and front-to-rear damping distribution to deliver maximum handling precision.

Driveline

The Charger Super Bee puts more power and control directly in the driver's hands. A dedicated RWD Mode allows drivers to instantly switch from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive at any speed on the fly, unlocking a more aggressive, more engaging driving experience at the touch of a button. Whether attacking corners, carving through back roads or dialing up the attitude at the track, Super Bee delivers rear-drive performance on demand.

Supporting that capability is a fortified driveline engineered to thrive under hard use. Super Bee features upgraded rear half-shafts developed and validated through extensive dragstrip testing, strengthening a critical connection between the powertrain and the pavement. The reinforced hardware gives the driveline the durability needed to handle repeated high-load acceleration and performance driving. Those upgrades help Super Bee capitalize on every horsepower.

The strengthened rear half-shafts are designed to withstand the increased stresses generated by hard launches, aggressive throttle application and the increased grip of the larger tire package. The result is a driveline that remains composed and confident when the demands intensify.

New SIXPACK Performance Features for Super Bee

Super Bee arrives ready to dominate both the road course and the drag strip, armed with an expanded suite of performance technology designed specifically for the SIXPACK era.

New Track and Drag Modes are delivered for the first time on a SIXPACK-powered Charger, and a new dedicated RWD button mounted directly on the steering wheel allows drivers to switch to RWD Mode on the fly, making it easier to send 100% of available torque to the rear wheels for drifting, donuts and old-school muscle car fun. The performance-focused steering wheel also features larger paddle shifters that are easier to reach from both the top and bottom of the wheel, ensuring quick gear changes during aggressive driving.

When it's time to attack a road course, new Track Mode transforms the vehicle and is designed specifically for use on an enclosed track. Unique Super Bee steering calibrations further amplify feedback and driver connection. Full-firm damper settings reduce body motion and settling time, while aggressive yet predictable lateral controls help Charger carve through corners with confidence. Tighter steering, elevated shift points, unique powertrain calibrations, and dedicated traction and stability control tuning sharpen every response, creating a focused performance machine built to excel on smooth, dry surfaces.

Drag Mode shifts the mission from corner carving to straight-line domination. Designed specifically for use on an enclosed drag strip, Drag Mode optimizes launch performance and acceleration with dedicated chassis and driveline calibration. Drag Mode uses specialized controls with reduced front rebound and increased rear compression force to maximize weight transfer and traction, helping Super Bee put every available horsepower to the ground.

Torque Reserve, a popular feature in the previous-generation Charger, returns in a new form to help the SIXPACK-powered Charger deliver harder, more repeatable launches by building boost before the vehicle leaves the starting line. While in Launch Control or when the driver holds the brake and applies the accelerator, the system opens the throttle to increase airflow, then strategically delays ignition timing to limit torque at the wheels while sending higher-energy exhaust gas to the turbos. This rapidly builds boost without overpowering the brakes. When the brake is released, ignition timing is restored and the engine immediately delivers the reserved torque, reducing turbo lag and providing stronger, more consistent acceleration off the line.

Race Prep, new for the SIXPACK Charger lineup, assists in managing the Super Bee's underhood temperatures between runs by keeping the electric cooling fan operating after the engine is shut off. Continued airflow through the cooling module helps evacuate residual heat from the radiator, intercooler and engine compartment, supporting more consistent performance and helping prepare the Charger for the next run.

Combined with Line Lock for smoky burnouts, Launch Control for maximum acceleration off the line and expanded Performance Pages that provide real-time performance information, Super Bee delivers an arsenal of track-ready technology that empowers drivers to extract every ounce of capability from the most track-focused SIXPACK-powered Charger yet.

Additional enhancements to current drive modes include Auto, which delivers the most comfortable ride while still actively sharpening steering precision and handling response. Sport Mode tightens the vehicle's reactions with more aggressive lateral controls, creating quicker steering response and giving drivers the ability to initiate and maintain a drift with greater confidence.

Drive Experience Recorder Debuts for SIXPACK-powered Charger

Available for the first time on the SIXPACK-powered Charger in the Super Bee Launch Edition, the Drive Experience Recorder (DxR) by Cosworth lets drivers capture and relive every hard launch, fast lap and adrenaline-filled moment. Designed for both drag racing and circuit driving, the fully integrated system synchronizes video, audio and vehicle-performance data into a complete record of every run. A forward-facing 1080p camera records crisp 60-frame-per-second video, while an integrated microphone captures the sounds of the drive, creating a comprehensive performance log that combines vehicle telemetry with real-world action.

Drivers can manually activate recording or set automatic triggers to ensure DxR is ready when the action starts. An integrated USB port provides convenient storage for recorded sessions, and built-in playback functionality allows immediate review directly from the vehicle.

For deeper post-event analysis, drivers can export recordings right to a phone or computer or maximize the full capability of the DxR system and export the data to the AliveDrive App to review synchronized video and vehicle data, identify fastest laps, compare performance and racing lines, and examine key driver inputs to better understand and improve on-track performance. AliveDrive is available on iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Super Bee Exterior: Aerodynamic Redesign Moves Air With Purpose, Features Unique Launch Edition Touches

The Charger Super Bee Launch Edition wears its performance mission in plain sight. From the first sketch, Dodge designers worked side by side with engineers to create a package that doesn't just look more aggressive, but also works harder to enable the additional horsepower. Major exterior elements were developed to improve cooling, increase stability and support track-ready capability while giving Super Bee a menacing presence worthy of one of Dodge's most legendary names.

Leading the charge is an all-new Super Bee fascia that delivers both attitude and function. The reworked front end features a unique headlamp configuration, a new Fratzog grille badge finished in Dark Neutral Gray and a refined, stretched metal grille texture designed to maximize airflow. Larger grille openings pull more air through the top, mail slot, bottom and dedicated side ducts, feeding the cooling system, front brakes and auxiliary coolers. Below it all, a massive track-tuned extended front splitter-one-third longer than the SIXPACK Scat Pack design-helps pin the nose to the pavement at speed and works in concert with aerodynamic enhancements throughout the vehicle to create a more planted, confident performance car.

The aerodynamic story continues at the rear, where a larger new performance spoiler teams with the extended front splitter to improve overall balance and stability. Unique for Super Bee, 20-by-11-inch gloss-black wheels are contrasted by Hyper Lime brake calipers featuring black SRT by Brembo lettering, signaling the serious braking performance hiding underneath.

At the center of every Launch Edition is a completely reimagined Super Bee logo that reflects the new twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK-powered era of Charger performance. Inspired by the spool of a turbocharger, the legendary logo receives a modern transformation that celebrates the forced-induction character of the new Super Bee while honoring its heritage.

To celebrate the return of the iconic nameplate, Dodge launches Charger Super Bee with exclusive Launch Edition models that combine the performance upgrades of the package with three distinctive visual themes. The centerpiece is the new high-impact Sucker Punch exterior color, a vibrant yellow-green hue that delivers a fresh, modern interpretation of Dodge's long history of heritage yellow colors. Super Bee Sucker Punch Launch Edition vehicles pair the eye-catching paint with gloss-black bodyside "Stinger" Super Bee graphics, a gloss-black hood patch with Super Bee text and a painted gloss-back rear fascia that integrates seamlessly with the gloss-black rear graphics.

The Super Bee Launch Edition is also available in Diamond Black exterior color, which layers in Sucker Punch accents throughout the vehicle, including a Sucker Punch-painted rear spoiler and rear fascia, along with matching Sucker Punch "Stinger" bodyside stripes. A gloss-black hood patch incorporates Sucker Punch stripes that extend out from the hood's SIXPACK bezel and Super Bee text for additional contrast. The third Super Bee Launch Edition option comes in the new Shady exterior color and takes a more menacing approach, pairing a subtle gray finish with the same gloss-black graphics to create a dark, stealthy, tone-on-tone appearance.

By combining body color and unique design elements, each Launch Edition develops its own distinct personality while remaining unmistakably a Super Bee.

Inside the Hive: Super Bee Interior

The Charger Super Bee Launch Edition interior continues the Charger Super Bee's performance theme with unique details developed specifically for the return of the Super Bee nameplate.

New seats create one of the most distinctive interior statements of the package, with Launch Edition models featuring the first cloth high-back performance seats offered in the modern Charger, combining aggressive bolstering with a unique appearance inspired by the Super Bee's track-focused attitude. The seat headrests feature embroidered versions of the new turbo-spooled Super Bee logo, while unique Citrus Peel "tilt" pattern seat inserts and contrast Silver and Sour Lemon stitching create an impactful, race-inspired look that stands apart from every other SIXPACK-powered Charger.

A new leather performance steering wheel, unique to Super Bee, anchors the driver experience. The steering wheel features a dedicated RWD button, decorated with the silhouette of the Charger SIXPACK, that gives drivers immediate access to rear-wheel-drive mode. Larger performance paddle shifters provide easier access from both the top and bottom of the wheel, while a Citrus Peel 12 o'clock marker and contrasting Silver and Sour Lemon stitching reinforce the car's track-focused mission.

A dedicated Super Bee instrument panel badge, featuring the Super Bee text and Bee logo, reinforces that this is no ordinary Charger. Dual-contrast stitching carries throughout the cockpit, highlighting the instrument panel, door panels, shifter boot and other key touchpoints with a blend of Silver and Sour Lemon touches that add energy and visual drama to the cabin.

Testing the Bee

The Dodge Charger Super Bee was forged through an intensive validation program that blends advanced virtual engineering with relentless real-world testing. From the earliest stages of Charger development, engineers combined sophisticated simulation tools with extensive physical testing to shape a performance package engineered to deliver confidence and capability at the limit.

A key part of that process is Stellantis' state-of-the-art Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) in Windsor, Ontario. Working with the University of Windsor, engineers leveraged the cutting-edge Windsor driving simulator to accelerate development of both the new Charger platform and the Super Bee. Simulator work supports hard-point confirmation, chassis tuning, tire validation, steering-system development, ride-comfort assessments, aero-map definition, Vmax evaluation and focused lap-time development, while allowing engineers to conduct rapid back-to-back comparisons with minimal driver-variable noise.

The advanced simulation environment enables teams to fine-tune steering feel, suspension calibrations, tire performance and aerodynamic balance long before production-intent vehicles reach the track. The environment allows the development team to instantly evaluate setup changes, optimize vehicle responses and refine performance targets in real time, helping deliver a Charger that feels precise, predictable and confidence-inspiring, whether attacking a road course or carving through a winding back road.

Virtual development was only the beginning. Engineers validated the Charger and Charger Super Bee across more than six tracks throughout North America, including high-load braking events, high-temperature track sessions and grueling durability testing. Live track sessions then confirmed the results generated in simulation, ensuring the Super Bee delivers repeatable performance, sharper handling, stronger braking and the durability expected of a Dodge performance machine.

Relaunching an Iconic Nameplate: 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition

As Dodge celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Charger, the brand marks the milestone by unleashing the quickest, fastest and most powerful Super Bee ever built. From its earliest days, Super Bee has represented Dodge performance at its most unapologetic with bold graphics, standout attitude and serious horsepower. The new Charger Super Bee carries that same rebellious spirit into the SIXPACK era, combining twin-turbocharged power, track-focused capability and unmistakable Dodge attitude to create a modern muscle car worthy of the legendary badge.

The Super Bee story began in 1968 when Dodge introduced the original Coronet-based Super Bee, packing up to 425 horsepower and delivering blue-collar muscle-car performance that punched well above its weight. In 1971, the Super Bee joined the Charger lineup, becoming one of the most powerful Chargers of the original muscle-car era. The name returned in 2007 as a limited-production Charger Super Bee that revived the formula of aggressive styling, distinctive graphics and SRT performance. Most recently, the "Last Call" special-edition 2023 Charger Super Bee capped the previous generation with 485 horsepower, setting a new benchmark for the nameplate - at the time.

Now, the legend takes its biggest step forward yet. Built on the SIXPACK-powered Charger platform, the 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition pushes the formula further with more power, more capability and a sharper performance edge than any Super Bee before it. 60 years after the Charger first hit the street, the most powerful Super Bee ever built arrives ready to write the next chapter of Dodge muscle-car history.

The Beehive

The 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant. Pricing, ordering and availability details will be announced later this year.

Key Specs: 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition

Engine: Twin-turbo, inline-six Super Bee H.O SIXPACK engine

Horsepower: 600

Torque: 531 lb.-ft.

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Torqueflite 880RE

Drive system: Standard all-wheel drive, on-demand 100% rear-wheel-drive mode

Fuel: Premium

Brembo Brakes: 16-inch vented rotors, six-piston front/four-piston rear fixed calipers

Tires: Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 305/35ZR20

Wheels: 20-by-11-inch forged

Cooling upgrades: Auxiliary radiators, charge air, transmission, HVAC

Aero upgrades: High-flow new fascia with dedicated brake and cooling ducts, track-tuned front splitter and rear spoiler

Launch Edition colors: Sucker Punch, Shady, Diamond Black

Production volume: Limited-run

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

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SOURCE Stellantis