Dodge Paints Redeye Exterior Color Across HEMI®-powered 2027 Dodge Durango Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is adding Redeye exterior color to the 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, bringing the unique bright crimson finish, previously only available on the Dodge Charger, to the HEMI®-powered three-row muscle SUV for the first time.

Previously exclusive to Dodge Charger, Redeye is now available on the three-row 2027 Dodge Durango muscle SUV

Redeye color expands Durango's exterior paints, which includes B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide and White Knuckle

New Redeye color is available across the entire HEMI®-powered 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, including the Durango GT HEMI, Durango R/T 392, Durango SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak

More Durango and Dodge color news to come at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press reveal and enthusiast event, August 7-8

Redeye is available for order now on the 2027 Dodge Durango at a U.S. MSRP of $595

Dodge adds Redeye exterior color to the 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, bringing the unique bright crimson finish, previously only available on the Dodge Charger, to the HEMI®-powered, three-row, muscle SUV for the first time. Redeye expands the Dodge Durango's arsenal of factory color choices for drivers who demand performance that stands out.

"Color is one of the most powerful ways our customers connect with their vehicles, and Redeye gives them another option to create a Durango with unmistakable Dodge attitude straight from the factory," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "We'll be showing off Redeye on the Durango at Roadkill Nights later this week where we'll also be sharing more Dodge color news."

The Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press reveal and main horsepower festival are set for August 7-8 at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, bringing new Dodge product reveals and street-legal drag-racing action to Metro Detroit's iconic Woodward Avenue, a mecca for muscle-car culture.

The Redeye color expands Durango's exterior palette alongside B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide and White Knuckle, giving customers another striking way to personalize a vehicle that backs its presence with HEMI V8 power.

Redeye is available across all 2027 Dodge Durango models. Durango delivers the only V8-powered lineup in the segment, including the 360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI, the most affordable AWD V8 vehicle in the industry, fueled by the 5.7L HEMI V8; the 475-horsepower Durango R/T 392, which offers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV and features the 6.4L HEMI V8; and the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the most powerful gas SUV ever with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 under the hood.

Redeye is open for orders now on the 2027 Dodge Durango at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

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SOURCE Stellantis