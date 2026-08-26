6lock Launches Same Day Distributions for Private Equity Firms

New workflow replaces a multi-day, manual payout process with one auditable flow from funding to LP receipt

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6lock, the Verified Money Movement™ platform purpose-built for private equity firms, today announced Same Day Distributions, a new workflow that enables private equity firms to create, fund, and complete an LP distribution in a single day. Using an existing waterfall schedule, a firm can create the distribution and, with a single wire, securely disburse funds to every limited partner – individuals and entities alike – from one place. LPs receive their funds that same day through their designated payment method.

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Paying a distribution has traditionally required firms to collect updated bank details, confirm accounts by phone, verify micro-deposits, and reconcile each payment manually in a spreadsheet. It has also meant callbacks: phoning each recipient to confirm account details by voice. Callbacks are slow and costly, and voice confirmation no longer proves identity when a familiar voice can be cloned from seconds of audio. Same Day Distributions removes the callback, verifying bank accounts and approvals inside the platform, with funding and payment status tracked in one workflow.

"Private equity firms move significant amounts of money using processes that are still far too manual," said Todd Sorrel, Co-Founder and CEO at 6lock. "Same Day Distributions gives fund teams the speed they need without sacrificing control or visibility. What once required days of coordination can now be completed through one secure, auditable workflow."

Private equity firms need flexibility in how they fund and execute distributions. They can fund a distribution in full or in parts, send multiple payments against the same distribution as capital becomes available, or approve and stage a distribution before funding arrives. Each distribution is funded through a unique, single-use account, so there are no standing account details to intercept or reuse.

"Finance teams have always used a phone call to verify payment details. We wanted to remove that," said Trey Anderson, Head of Product at 6lock. "Same Day Distributions verifies the account itself before money moves, so a firm can take days out of the process without compromising controls."

Firms also require complete, real-time visibility into all aspects of their money movement. 6lock provides a live view of the total distribution amount, the amount funded and paid, each LP's approval and bank-account status, and which recipients have received funds. The result is a clear record from initial upload through final settlement, replacing manual reconciliation and fragmented payment records.

Same Day Distributions is available now within 6lock's existing distribution workflow. To learn more, visit https://www.6lock.com/.

About 6lock

6lock delivers Verified Money Movement™ (VMM) to lock fraud and human error out of fund flows for private markets. The platform enables identity-verified, secure, and real-time execution of capital calls, distributions, deals, and vendor payments. 6lock is SOC 2 Type II compliant and built to reduce fraud risk, operational burden, and friction across the PE ecosystem.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE 6lock