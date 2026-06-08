6lock Releases Inaugural Wire Fraud Report: Compliance Posture No Longer Protects PE Firms from Fiduciary Liability

Courts applying "least cost avoider" standard — firms that knew better solutions existed and chose not to use them face material legal exposure, regardless of internal procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6lock today released The 2026 State of Wire Fraud in Private Assets: The Capital Integrity Standard Every PE CFO Needs Now, its inaugural annual report on wire fraud risk in private equity. Following internal procedures is no longer sufficient as a defense when better solutions existed and the firm chose not to use them.

The "least cost avoider" analysis, now being applied in courts, asks which party could have most easily prevented a loss. In private market money movement, courts have consistently found that the firm controlling the wire bears that responsibility. The Tillage Commodities case shows what exposure looks like in practice: after losing $5.9 million to wire fraud, Tillage sued its fund administrator, SS&C Technologies, despite compliance frameworks and certifications being in place. The court found "reckless disregard" of red flags. Tillage never recovered, and the fund ultimately shut down.

The report arrives as AI-enabled fraud targeting private equity has reached a scale that renders standard verification controls — callbacks, email confirmations, and PDF wire instructions — exploitable.

Total reported cyber fraud and crime losses in the U.S. has surpassed $20.8 billion, a 26% increase from 2024. (FBI IC3)

and crime losses in the U.S. has surpassed $20.8 billion, a 26% increase from 2024. (FBI IC3) Investment firms are targeted at rates 300 times higher than other industries. (BCG)

The average business email compromise (BEC) costs $4.88 million to resolve. (IBM)

63% of family offices carry no cyber insurance at all. (Deloitte)

"Every firm we talk to has controls. Firms have callbacks, dual approvals, compliance certifications — the full stack of controls. And almost every one of them has a gap they haven't closed: the space between their perimeter and their counterparty's," said Todd Sorrel, Co-Founder and CEO of 6lock. "That gap is structural, and it's where the money actually disappears. 6lock was built specifically to close it."

The report introduces a six-principle CFO playbook for capital integrity in 2026, covering technology-enabled identity verification, immutable wire instructions, separation of duties across the capital chain, the distinction between compliance and capital integrity, security that accelerates transactions, and real-time transaction monitoring.

The 2026 State of Wire Fraud in Private Assets is available for download at 6lock.com.

About 6lock

6lock is the Verified Money Movement platform for private markets, helping private equity firms, fund administrators, GPs, and LPs verify identities, banking instructions, approvals, and transaction activity before money moves. The SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform eliminates the fraud risk, manual work, and visibility gaps of traditional wire transfers by enabling firms to transact with verified identities in real-time. Founded by financial services veterans with 100+ years of combined experience, 6lock delivers transaction confidence while reducing manual work by 80%. Recognized as a 2026 Banking Tech Awards finalist, 6lock is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.6lock.com.

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SOURCE 6lock