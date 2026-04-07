$7.2M Per AI Failure. €35M Per Violation. Stratgyk Launches Click2Result™

The first full-lifecycle QA-of-AI platform built to catch what your AI is hiding before regulators, users, or the market does.

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratgyk today announced the beta launch of Click2Result™, an enterprise-grade "QA-of-AI" platform. The cost of inaction has never been higher. A single failed enterprise AI system costs $7.2M. One failure in AI alignment & guardrails erased $96.9B in Alphabet market cap in 2024. More than 233 AI incidents hit that same year, up 56% in twelve months. EU AI Act enforcement, with penalties of €35M or 7% of global revenue per violation, begins August 2026. And 42% of enterprises have already knowingly deployed biased AI.

"AI Investment without QA-of-AI is speculation." Post this

Traditional QA was built for deterministic software. AI is not deterministic. That is the gap legacy tools cannot cross. Click2Result was built for the other side of that gap, validate probabilistic outputs, catch continuous model drift, probe adversarial vulnerabilities, and produce the auditable evidence.

Six integrated modules span the full AI lifecycle. Three capabilities define its edge:

Adversarial Red-Teaming at Scale — 600+ attack templates across every OWASP LLM Top 10 vector e.g. prompt injection, jailbreaks, PII extraction, model theft. Invoking release block and rollback for any attack threshold breach >4%.

Intersectional Fairness Intelligence — 90+ fairness metrics across gender, race, and compound protected attributes to surface the hidden bias that single-attribute testing never find. The same bias that cost Alphabet $96.9B.

Regulatory Evidence — Translating leading standards such as NIST AI RMF, the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and FDA PCCP into continuous, testable workflows, enabling enterprises to monitor model behavior, detect drift and anomalies, simulate edge cases, and maintain audit-ready, decision-driven AI systems in real time. The platform's Drift Velocity Engine uses proprietary time-series forecasting to issue Predictive Failure Alerts up to 14 days before threshold breach.

Unifying it all, the Risk Radar Score™, a continuous AI quality benchmark gives enterprises a single, auditable measure of model trustworthiness.

"Most AI today is deployed. Very little of it is understood, tested, or defended in real time." "Click2Result™ gives enterprises the platform to stop gambling on their AI investments and start trusting outcomes."

Click2Result is now open for early access. Request beta access or book a live demo at www.stratgyk.com.

About Stratgyk

Stratgyk is an enterprise AI transformation firm specializing in QA-of-AI for small and mid-sized businesses. Click2Result™ is its flagship platform, the Gold Standard for full-lifecycle AI testing, fairness assurance, and regulatory readiness across outcome-driven business and technology systems in volatile, rapidly evolving markets.

SOURCE Stratgyk Consulting Inc