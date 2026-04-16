Big 1 billed $4.6 billion in M&A advisory fees last year. Big 2 wrote the strategy. Big 3 ran the diligence. 75% percent of deals failed to create value anyway

The problem was never the advice. It was the orchestration.

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DealArchitect™ changes that. Stratgyk's AI-first, full-lifecycle M&A lifecycle orchestration platform transforms deal-making from a fragmented, advisor-dependent process into a structured, sequenced, accountable system. Not a data room. Not a checklist tool. Not a consulting engagement that exits when the deck is delivered. The operating system for how deals are managed, aligned, and executed across stakeholders - purpose-built for the mid-market, where the stakes are highest and the infrastructure has always been the weakest.

DealArchitect

882 sequenced execution tasks across financial, legal, commercial, operational, and regulatory workstreams. 118 integrated deal documents — NDAs, LOIs, SPAs, financial models, regulatory filings - structured to flow across every phase. 10 deal stages from mandate through Day 1 and post-close integration.

One platform. No gaps. No missed risks. No value left on the floor.

Built on Stratgyk's proprietary Structured Deal Architecture Framework (SDAF™), DealArchitect™ adapts intelligently to deal size, sector, jurisdiction, and structure. Role-based workspaces give stakeholders across the deal lifecycle exactly what they need and nothing they don't.

No borders. Two markets. Zero friction.

DealArchitect™ operates natively across the United States and India - the cross-border execution capability that no data room built for Wall Street ever offered the mid-market. While Big 1, 2 doesn't take your call under $500M and Big 3,4 leave when the presentation ends, DealArchitect™ stays through every document, every decision, every phase until the deal is done.

DealArchitect™ is live now.

ABOUT STRATGYK

Stratgyk is a management consulting and advisory firm. The M&A advisory division focus on mid-market M&A advisory with cross-border capabilities spanning the United States and India. It focuses on improving how deals progress from initial intent to final outcomes through a structured, system-driven approach.

Its flagship platform, DealArchitect™, enables full-lifecycle M&A execution by introducing clarity, discipline, and integration across every stage of the deal, helping align fragmented stakeholders, systems, and workstreams.

Regulatory Disclosure & Compliance Statement

DealArchitect™ is a process orchestration and administrative support platform. Stratgyk is not a registered broker-dealer and does not engage in the business of effecting transactions in securities for the account of others, nor does it provide investment advice as defined under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013. Stratgyk does not facilitate capital raising, investment solicitation, or the placement of securities. All services are provided in strict accordance with applicable legal and regulatory frameworks governing business consultancy and transaction support.

SOURCE Stratgyk Consulting Inc