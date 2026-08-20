7-Eleven, Inc. Delivers the Ultimate Summer Sendoff with Labor Day Deals

Celebrate the holiday with sweet and savory deals available in stores and at Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® restaurants

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer comes to a close, 7-Eleven, Inc. is helping customers celebrate Labor Day weekend with delicious deals on fan-favorite snacks and meals. From backyard gatherings to poolside hangouts, customers can stop by participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores and restaurants for convenient and tasty options fit for any holiday celebration.

Customers can score limited-time combo meals at participating stores nationwide, including:

Celebrate the holiday with sweet and savory deals available in stores and at Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® restaurants

$6 Sandwich Meal Deal: 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards ® members can grab a hot sandwich and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola or Pepsi soda for just $6.* Made for on-the-go moments, the new sandwich lineup includes the chargrilled Angus Double Cheeseburger on a brioche bun, the Classic Philly Cheesesteak with thin-sliced steak and layers of provolone and the comforting, crispy Homestyle Chicken Sandwich.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab a hot sandwich and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola or Pepsi soda for just $6.* Made for on-the-go moments, the new sandwich lineup includes the chargrilled Angus Double Cheeseburger on a brioche bun, the Classic Philly Cheesesteak with thin-sliced steak and layers of provolone and the comforting, crispy Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. $3 Roller Grill Meal Deal: Loyalty members can snag any roller grill item, a bag of 7-Select™ chips and a large Big Gulp® drink for just $3.** Whether fueling up for a road trip or backyard festivities, this value-packed meal deal makes it easy to save while satisfying cravings.

Planning on feeding a crowd? Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® restaurants have everything customers need to host friends and family, including:

$10 Half-Gallon Margaritas: Laredo Taco Company restaurants are helping the crew cool down with frozen margaritas for just $10.*** Available in Classic Lime, Strawberry and Strawberry Lime Swirl, these wine-based frozen margaritas are perfect for one last toast to summer.

Laredo Taco Company restaurants are helping the crew cool down with frozen margaritas for just $10.*** Available in Classic Lime, Strawberry and Strawberry Lime Swirl, these wine-based frozen margaritas are perfect for one last toast to summer. $25 Nugget Party Packs: Raise the Roost locations are making no-fuss hosting even easier.**** Designed to serve four, the $25 Nugget Party Pack includes 24 hand-breaded, all-white meat chicken nuggets, a choice of two large sides, four fresh-baked biscuits, dipping sauces and deep-fried hand pies dusted in cinnamon sugar.

The deals don't stop when the holiday ends! From September 4-14, loyalty members can stock up on select snacks and sips for just $2 each, including 19.2-ounce Liquid Death tea cans, 16-ounce Reign and Bang energy drinks, Kettle Brand chips, and single-serving Cheetos® and Doritos® bags.*****

No matter how customers choose to spend the holiday, 7-Eleven is keeping Labor Day weekend simple, satisfying and full of flavor.

* & ** Offers valid from 8/26/26 – 10/27/26 for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Offer valid from 9/4/26 – 9/7/26 at participating Laredo Taco Company® locations only. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Must be 21 or over to buy alcohol. Photo ID req'd. Drink responsibly.

**** Offer valid from 9/3/26 – 9/7/26 at participating Raise the Roost® locations only. Plus tax. While supplies last. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***** Offer valid from 9/4/26 – 9/14/26 only for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members. Plus tax. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 12,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.