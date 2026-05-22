7 Panitch Schwarze Attorneys Named Among 2026 PA Super Lawyers

Philadelphia IP lawyers listed among Pennsylvania's elite attorneys by Thomson Reuters

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that seven of its attorneys have been named among the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.

Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP

Attorneys Martin G. Belisario, Dennis J. Butler, Clark A. Jablon, and Stephen E. Murray have been named among 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for IP law, and Keith A. Jones and John D. Simmons have been recognized for IP Litigation. Ava E. Lutz has been recognized as a 2026 Pennsylvania Rising Star in IP law. No more than 5 percent of a state's attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers each year.

A program of Thomson Reuters, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who, through a peer review and independent research process, have been identified as attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements; honors and awards; special licenses and certifications; pro bono and community service efforts; and scholarly lectures and writings. The ultimate objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse list of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for other practitioners and consumers searching for legal counsel.

Panitch Schwarze's entire team of attorneys and scientific and professional staff is driven by three core principles: a focus on IP law; a deep knowledge of the relevant scientific and technological areas they work in and the industries they serve; and providing boutique service that focuses on each client's needs and goals. They call upon these core principles as they secure, monetize, defend, and enforce the most appropriate and effective IP rights for their clients.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

Contact: Matt Henderson

215.340.0480 / [email protected]

SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP