Panitch Schwarze Partners Ranked Among Leading IP Attorneys in Philadelphia by Legal 500

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that partners Martin G. Belisario and Erin M. Dunston have been ranked in Legal 500's Elite City Focus: Philadelphia IP series. This guide highlights exceptional Philadelphia-based leaders driving innovation and growth in IP legal practice.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my clients as they push their industries forward with new innovations," said Belisario. "As they introduce new technologies into the market, it is important that IP law innovates along with them to ensure their work is fully protected. It is a privilege to be part of such a dynamic field and an honor to be recognized for supporting its growth."

Belisario assists clients in nearly all aspects of intellectual property law, including patent and trademark procurement; trade secret protection; development and implementation of IP licensing and monetization strategies; advice and opinions relating to issues of patentability, freedom to operate, and infringement; and challenging, defending, and enforcing IP rights in litigations in court and before the USPTO. His clients largely operate in the mechanical and light electrical technology areas.

"I am honored to be included alongside the most forward-thinking attorneys in the Philadelphia region," said Dunston. "The IP landscape is dynamic, and IP lawyers must evolve quickly. I stay abreast of developments in IP law and adapt my practice as needed to help safeguard my clients' most valuable assets."

Focused primarily on the life sciences space, Dunston concentrates her practice on patent procurement, opinions, enforcement (both in district courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board), and portfolio strategy. She represents clients ranging from individual inventors to large, multinational companies, tailoring her approach to meet each client's goals. She has handled dozens of district court litigations, inter partes reviews (IPRs), and interferences before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), assisting both patent owners and putative infringers/petitioners.

Legal 500 features rankings for legal markets around the world in a wide range of practice areas. Inclusion in these rankings is determined by aggregation, analysis, and weighting of the publication's existing jurisdictional rankings and research data. Attorneys are also selected based on insight from Legal 500's senior editorial team.

