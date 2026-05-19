74% of Manufacturers Caught in "Data Chaos" Despite Increasing Tech Spend

New research by L2L finds that over 65% of supervisors waste up to per shift on manual data entry and reconciliation.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L2L, the leader in Connected Manufacturing Operations, today released new research uncovering a "data paradox" that is stalling digital transformation across the industrial sector. Based on a survey of over 600 U.S. manufacturing leaders, the study reveals that while 90% of organizations are increasing software budgets, 74% remain trapped by reporting delays that slow production due to a systemic disconnect between high-level digital investment and plant floor reality. This execution gap forces 65% of frontline supervisors to waste up to four hours per shift manually reconciling disconnected data, directly contributing to the sector's decade-long productivity slump.

The report explores why half of the manufacturers surveyed still rely on manual frontline logs, paper trails, and spreadsheets to make decisions—even though plants are generating more data than ever via IIoT sensors and automated systems. This hybrid approach creates "data silos" that hinder real-time visibility, with only 9% of respondents stating they can find the root cause of a shop-floor issue immediately.

"Manufacturing has a data architecture problem, not an effort problem," said John Davagian, CEO of L2L. "Leaders are investing 20% or more of their budgets into advanced data collection, yet productivity has steadily declined since 2011. We're seeing a 'digital fatigue' where complex software adds more friction than clarity. To break this cycle, the industry must shift from systems that simply capture and archive what went wrong to systems that assist and empower the frontline to prioritize and solve problems as they happen."

Key findings from the report include:

The manual drag: Despite digital transformation efforts, 50% of plants still rely on manual frontline input, leading to massive operational drain and "firefighting" cultures.

Despite digital transformation efforts, 50% of plants still rely on manual frontline input, leading to massive operational drain and "firefighting" cultures. The hidden cost of complexity: 58% of respondents report that their current tech stacks create more friction than clarity, with three-quarters of workers forced to rely on multiple, disconnected systems to perform daily tasks.

58% of respondents report that their current tech stacks create more friction than clarity, with three-quarters of workers forced to rely on multiple, disconnected systems to perform daily tasks. Knowledge attrition: 88% of leaders report that critical operational information disappears when experienced employees leave, creating a steep learning curve for new hires and threatening long-term standards.

88% of leaders report that critical operational information disappears when experienced employees leave, creating a steep learning curve for new hires and threatening long-term standards. The AI readiness gap: While 87% of leaders believe AI can improve productivity, 79% admit that integration challenges and poor data quality limit its actual impact.

The report underscores the growing need for manufacturers to centralize data and digitize tacit knowledge to create a permanent "digital DNA" within their plants.

To learn more about the data-to-execution gap and how to solve it, download the full report at https://www.l2l.com/data-paradox-report.

About L2L

L2L is the Connected Manufacturing Operations Platform that serves as the "Heartbeat of the Modern Factory." Built on the shop floor by manufacturers for manufacturers, L2L eliminates the operational, systemic, and human blockers that stall production and impact plant performance. Our platform replaces the chaos of disconnected systems with real-time guidance for frontline teams and operational visibility for plant leadership. By following the L2L Method—a proven roadmap to stabilize, standardize, and optimize operations—customers see measurable impact in as little as 16 weeks. To date, L2L has helped global manufacturers uncover hidden issues and save more than $5 billion in downtime costs.

Eliminate blockers. Drive productivity with L2L. Learn more at l2l.com.

SOURCE L2L