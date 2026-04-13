L2L Debuts Execution AI to Drive Proactive Shop Floor Intelligence for Manufacturers Built on AWS

Deploys AI-driven "Solvers" to eliminate guesswork by identifying root causes and prescribing the exact actions needed to restore production.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L2L, the leader in Connected Manufacturing Operations, today announced the launch of L2L Execution AI, a comprehensive manufacturing intelligence layer designed to help manufacturers reduce downtime, increase productivity, and improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). Running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), L2L enables manufacturers to move from reactive firefighting to proactive prevention, to reclaim lost uptime by moving beyond analysis to guide your team through the fastest path to resolution.

The launch addresses a critical productivity gap in modern manufacturing. Despite massive investments in automation and IoT, industrial productivity has seen a steady decline since 2011. Market data shows that most plants remain stuck at 60% OEE because the average worker spends 50% of their week simply chasing down information across siloed systems. L2L Execution AI eliminates this analytical bottleneck by turning complex data into actionable summaries and data-driven suggestions for actionable improvement.

"The launch of L2L Execution AI is about moving beyond simply recording what happened and providing the frontline with real-time, actionable steps to improve plant productivity," said John Davagian, CEO at L2L. "By collaborating with AWS, we are ensuring our customers have access to a solution that is as reliable and scalable as it is innovative. This ensures that frontline effort is always directed toward the most urgent operational priorities."

L2L's specialized Solvers—pre-defined, focused prompts—allow plant teams to bypass the traditional delays caused by manual data correlation and reporting. By providing instant visibility into Machine Analysis, Preventive Maintenance, Operational Availability, and more, new AI-driven Solvers eliminate guesswork by identifying hidden bottlenecks and root causes and prescribing the exact actions needed to restore production. This shift from observation to execution ensures that chronic failure patterns are not just seen, but solved.

"Manufacturers are looking for proven ways to turn their data into a competitive advantage," said Ben Schreiner, Head of AI and Modern Data Strategy for AWS. "L2L Execution AI is a powerful example of how innovation can bridge the productivity gap on the shop floor. We are excited to work with L2L to bring these advanced AI capabilities to customers, helping them stabilize and optimize their operations at scale."

Available immediately, L2L Execution AI helps organizations move beyond recurring fixes to drive the continuous improvement necessary for world-class manufacturing. Early adopters have already reported tangible ROI and productivity gains within weeks of implementation.

A Fireside Chat with AWS and L2L: Redefining Manufacturing Potential with AI

L2L and AWS will host a joint webinar on May 06, 2026, featuring Ben Schreiner (AWS) and John Davagian (L2L). The session will focus on how the L2L-AWS collaboration bridges the gap between cloud scale and shop floor execution, transforming data into actionable insights. Most importantly, they will share what it really takes to lead a team from "AI curious" to "AI-first." Register for the webinar here.

About L2L

L2L is the Connected Manufacturing Operations Platform that serves as the "Heartbeat of the Modern Factory." Built on the shop floor by manufacturers for manufacturers, L2L eliminates the operational, systemic, and human blockers that stall production and impact plant performance. Our platform replaces the chaos of disconnected systems with real-time guidance for frontline teams and operational visibility for plant leadership. By following the L2L Method—a proven roadmap to stabilize, standardize, and optimize operations—customers see measurable impact in as little as 16 weeks. To date, L2L has helped global manufacturers uncover hidden issues and save more than $5 billion in downtime costs.

Eliminate Blockers. Drive Productivity with L2L. Learn more at l2l.com.

SOURCE L2L