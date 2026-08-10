7UP Puts Lime in the Spotlight With Its Biggest Brand Evolution in More Than 15 Years

The best-tasting 7UP ever combines the lime-forward profile consumers preferred most with a refreshed identity that challenges convention in the lemon-lime category

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7UP®, part of the Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) portfolio of brands, is redefining the $5 billion lemon-lime category1 with its first evolution in over 15 years, with a lime-led reformulation at the center.



The debut of 7UP Lime Lemon marks the category's first lime-led formula designed to strengthen the brand's distinctiveness and appeal with a new generation of drinkers. It brings the consumer-preferred lime-forward profile to 7UP Regular, 7UP Zero Sugar, Cherry 7UP and Cherry 7UP Zero Sugar, anchoring a new chapter for the Original Uncola® across product, packaging and brand identity. Rolling out nationwide beginning in mid-August, consumers can purchase 7UP Lime Lemon wherever 7UP products are sold.

New 7UP cans featuring the brand’s updated packaging design and visual identity. The refreshed packaging accompanies the new lime-led reformulation. Photo Credit: Cully Wright

As the Original Uncola®, 7UP built its reputation by challenging conventions and offering consumers something different. Today, the brand is returning to those roots with a renewed focus on differentiation, introducing a distinctive lime-forward taste and bold new visual identity designed to help the brand stand out in one of the largest segments in carbonated soft drinks2.

"This is a bold reinvention of one of America's most iconic soda brands for a new generation of consumers - starting with the flavor itself," said Drew Panayiotou, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP). "7UP has an incredible legacy, but by giving lime the spotlight, we're rewriting the rules of the lemon lime category. We are transforming a beloved heritage brand into a modern disruptor—delivering a sharper visual identity, a more refreshing taste experience, and a distinct position that attracts new users and deepens brand loyalty."

Alongside the new recipe, 7UP Regular, 7UP Zero Sugar, Cherry 7UP and Cherry 7UP Zero Sugar will also debut a refreshed visual identity, featuring a vertical logo, bolder colors, a more distinctive design and a new Lime Lemon designation. They will also be supported by "Flip the Sip," a multiplatform marketing campaign that celebrates the unexpected through social storytelling, cultural moments and in-store experiences nationwide.

The shift comes as younger consumers increasingly seek beverages that deliver bold flavor and signal personality. According to KDP's State of Beverages 2026 Trend Report:

72% of Gen Alpha and Gen Z consumers gravitate toward citrus-forward flavors

64% prefer bold, intense taste experiences

These trends reinforce the opportunity for 7UP to evolve its iconic taste with a brighter, lime-first profile. The renovation represents the most significant evolution of the 7UP brand in more than 15 years.

About 7UP®

7UP®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper. Launched as the Original Uncola® in 1929, 7UP is a crisp, refreshing lime lemon soft drink that has been challenging convention for generations. 7UP continues to bring a distinct point of view to the category with a portfolio that includes Regular, Zero Sugar, Cherry, and Tropical. For more information, visit 7UP.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow 7UP at Facebook.com/7UP, Instagram.com/7UP or TikTok.com/7UP.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, GHOST®, 7UP®, Snapple®, Clamato® and Core Hydration®. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig® single‑serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. Learn more at www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media:

Rachel Authier Keurig Dr Pepper [email protected] Xenja Lindberg Keurig Dr Pepper [email protected]

1 Circana, All Outlet (MULO+C), L52W ending 7.12.2026, Dollar Sales

2 Circana, All Outlet (MULO+C), L52W ending 7.12.2026, Dollar Sales

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper