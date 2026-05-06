Keurig Dr Pepper's 2026 State of Beverages Trend Report Reveals Gen Z's Drink Choice Is Now a Form of Self-Expression

New findings show younger generations are reshaping the category by choosing drinks that signal identity, emotion and intent

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today released its State of Beverages 2026 Trend Report, highlighting how beverage consumption is evolving in an era of more choice than ever. Released in celebration of National Beverage Day, the report shows Gen Alpha and Gen Z (Gen A/Z) leading a shift toward more expressive and experience-driven beverage choices. In fact, 58% say they choose beverages that reflect their identity.

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"The beverage industry has always been dynamic, but Gen Z and Gen Alpha are driving a more profound shift in the role of beverages in everyday life," said Tim Cofer, CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper. "Increasingly, beverage choices signal identity, mood and values. As a result, occasions are becoming more social and intentionally curated, with drinks helping to define experiences, express individuality and bring people together in new ways."

The data also reveals that younger consumers are rotating across more flavors, functions and categories, reflecting greater exploration and higher expectations for beverages that meet different emotional and functional needs.

"Younger consumers don't think in terms of a single 'go to' drink anymore," said Katie Webb, Senior Vice President of Marketing Transformation, Innovation & Insights at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Younger generations are exploring more unique flavors, switching between beverages throughout the day and seeking options that can balance both function and feel-good."

The report highlights these five big trends in beverages:

Drinks as Self-Expression

For younger consumers, what's in their cup is becoming a statement of identity. Nearly six in ten Gen A/Z consumers say their drink reflects who they are (58% vs. 41% of Millennials+), and they're twice as likely to choose brands that signal something about them. That's fueling a surge in exploration, with strong interest from younger generations in unexpected flavors (58%), globally inspired options (57%) and limited-edition drops (56%). Drinks Are Setting the Mood

Beverages are no longer just part of the moment – they're helping define it. Gen A/Z consumers are 58% more likely to choose drinks based on mood or occasion. Their moments are more social and on-the-go, with Gen A/Z more likely than Millennials+ to enjoy beverages with food (65% vs. 57%), with others (59% vs. 50%) and away from home (42% vs. 30%). As beverages increasingly shape the moment, 63% of Gen A/Z want beverages that feel entertaining or inspiring (vs. 54% Millennials+). Go-To Drinks Are Out. Rotation Is In.

One go-drink no longer does it all. Gen A/Z have more emotional and functional needs per drink occasion (5 vs. 4 Millennials+) and rotate across more categories each week (6 vs. 5). Flavor is a major draw, with strong preferences from younger generations for fruity or juicy options (81%), sweet or indulgent choices (75%), citrus-forward flavors (72%) and bold profiles (64%). Even coffee is evolving, with nearly three-quarters of Gen A/Z coffee occasions including flavor – almost double that of older generations. A New Definition of Wellness

Among Gen A/Z, wellness is less about restriction and more about what drinks can deliver, with 71% looking for function-forward beverages. By contrast, Millennials+ are 48% more focused on reducing sugar and 51% more focused on managing intake. Younger generations are especially drawn to options that support mental focus and sustained energy and over-index across functional and performance categories, including being 60% more likely to consume enhanced water in the past day, 50% more likely to consume protein beverages weekly, 2x more likely to consume energy drinks weekly and 75% more likely to consume sports drinks weekly compared with Millennials+. Social Media Is the New Beverage Aisle

Digital channels are playing a larger role in trial and discovery. 63% of Gen A/Z say what they see friends, creators and social feeds drinking influences their choices (vs. 48% Millennials+). They're also nearly twice as likely to buy from brands that personalize recommendations (51% vs. 29% Millennials+), signaling rising expectations for curated, algorithm-driven choices.

Cofer continued: "At KDP, we're not just tracking the evolution of the category, we're helping define it. That means designing brands that invite expression, fuel discovery, expand the idea of wellness beyond health claims and show up in moments that go far beyond the physical shelf."

Methodology

The KDP State of Beverages 2026 Trend Report was derived from a variety of quantitative and qualitative data sources, including national surveys from YouGov, Ipsos and Morning Consult, as well as KDP's own proprietary data. For the purposes of this report, generations are grouped as Gen A/Z (ages 13–29) and Millennials+ (ages 30+).

Explore the Full Report

Discover the full findings, including additional data, insights and detailed methodology, here: https://www.keurigdrpepper.com/state-of-beverages.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, GHOST®, 7UP®, Snapple®, Clamato® and Core Hydration®. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig® single-serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. Learn more at www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper