8 Panitch Schwarze Lawyers Named Among 2027 'Best Lawyers,' 'Ones to Watch'

Pennsylvania and Delaware IP attorneys recognized for excellence in patent law, IP and patent litigation, and trade secrets

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that eight of its attorneys have been named to the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-review publications, and its list of Ones to Watch, which highlights early-career attorneys who show exceptional skill and promise within their practice areas.

The firm's 2027 Best Lawyers include Martin G. Belisario, Erin M. Dunston, Clark A. Jablon, Steven D. Lustig, John D. Simmons, and Charles F. Wieland III, several of whom have been named to the prestigious list for many years running. Associates Ikenna C. Ejimonyeugwo and Ava E. Lutz have been named among The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch, which spotlights rising legal talent.

The lawyers were recognized for their excellence in the practice areas of patent litigation, intellectual property litigation, patent law, and trade secrets. Belisario focuses his intellectual property practice on the fields of mechanical and light electrical technology, while Dunston focuses primarily on the life sciences space and Jablon on the software and computer fields. Lustig focuses on the automotive, pharmaceutical, apparel, and technology industries, Simmons on IP counseling and litigation across a wide range of technologies, and Wieland on the electronics and software sectors. Ejimonyeugwo focuses on life sciences, pharmaceuticals, software, biotechnology, and engineering, and Lutz assists clients with counseling and opinions relating to life sciences IP.

Since it was first published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on detailed peer-review evaluations, and lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Lawyers who have earned the positive votes needed to be included in Best Lawyers must maintain those votes to be recognized in subsequent editions. The publication's peer-review selection process is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and area of legal practice.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

Contact: Becky Bergman

[email protected] / 215.340.0480

SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP