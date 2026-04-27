PANAMA CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today officially launches its 8th anniversary celebration, unveiling its INFIN8 campaign under the theme '8 years on, infinite ahead'.

At the heart of the INFIN8 campaign is the concept of infinity, symbolized by the continuous loop of a racing circuit and inspired by BingX's partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP. Much like the precision and momentum of motorsports, this reflects BingX's commitment to constant motion, iteration, and boundary-breaking innovation.

8 Years On, Infinite Ahead: BingX Launches $10M Prize Pool and Global Celebrations

To mark the milestone, BingX has launched a large-scale trading event that invites its global community to join the celebration. Designed as a racing-inspired experience, the event features milestone-based rewards, individual and team competitions, and social engagement incentives. The campaign will run across a total of four sessions from April 27 to June 2. Traders can unlock rewards through progressive challenges, compete for up to $150,000 in individual prizes and $50,000 in team competitions, and share in a total prize pool of up to $10 million.

As a part of the celebration, BingX is also bringing the experience offline through a series of events spanning the globe, including Bitcoin Pizza Day festivities in Brazil, a large-scale meetup in Mexico City, and a gathering in Argentina. These gatherings reflect the spirit of "8 years on, infinite ahead," turning milestones into moments that unite users beyond the platform.

Over the past eight years, every milestone at BingX has been part of a continuous cycle of progress: refining products, expanding access, and redefining what is possible in trading. From pioneering an "All in AI" strategy to expanding a unified ecosystem that bridges crypto and traditional finance, this momentum continues to propel the company forward, with each achievement powering the next leap toward an infinite future.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com

SOURCE BingX