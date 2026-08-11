81% of Health System IT Leaders Say Clinicians Must Stay in Control of AI

New Carta Healthcare survey of CHIME member IT executives finds not one respondent calls clinician involvement in AI unimportant

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the award-winning leader in enterprise clinical data management, today released survey findings showing near-total agreement among health system IT leaders that AI works best with clinicians in control. In the most decisive result, 81% of respondents rated clinician involvement in the design and deployment of AI as mostly or vitally important, and not one called it unimportant.

The survey drew responses from members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), the professional association for hospital and health system CIOs and senior technology executives, the people who evaluate, approve, and deploy AI inside their organizations.

"Health system IT leaders are telling us plainly that AI earns trust when clinicians stay in control," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "That is what holds up under audit, under accreditation review, and in the moment a result has to be defended. Clinicians at the helm, with AI as the force multiplier, is the only model that scales."

The survey surfaced several more findings.

77% have seen better outcomes when AI works alongside clinicians rather than on its own, and none said the collaboration failed to help

Respondents named hallucinations the top risk of AI without oversight, ahead of bias, model drift, liability, and the exposure of protected health information

Leaders were consistent that AI should augment clinical judgment, not replace it, and must be governed and validated before it is trusted with a clinical or operational decision

The full survey findings, including the complete breakdown of what slows AI adoption and what builds trust, are available here .

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Hybrid Intelligence by Carta Healthcare combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, save time, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. With 100% customer retention, Carta Healthcare is honored to serve hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with industry honors such as the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and the BIG Innovation Award, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Discover more at carta.healthcare.

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SOURCE Carta Healthcare