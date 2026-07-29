Carta Healthcare Wins Gold in the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

Second consecutive win recognizes Hybrid Intelligence by Carta Healthcare as the winning approach to trustworthy clinical data abstraction

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the award-winning leader in enterprise clinical data management, today announced it has won Gold for Technical Innovation of the Year, Digital Health & Health IT Providers, in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. It is the second consecutive year Carta Healthcare has been honored in the program, up from Silver in 2025.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence are among the world's premier business awards, honoring achievement across the technology sector, from artificial intelligence to biotechnology. The winning nomination, "Hybrid Intelligence for Trustworthy Clinical Data Abstraction," recognizes how Carta Healthcare solves one of healthcare's most persistent operational problems, the manual, costly, and error-prone work of clinical data abstraction.

Clinicians at the Helm, AI as the Force Multiplier

Carta Healthcare earned the honor for the approach at the core of its business. Founded in 2017 out of frustration with slow, manual data collection at Stanford Children's Hospital, Carta Healthcare set out to solve a problem that costs U.S. health systems between $10 billion and $15 billion a year. Its answer, Hybrid Intelligence, keeps clinicians at the helm and uses AI as the force multiplier, pairing credentialed clinical abstractors with advanced AI built on Anthropic's Claude.

Carta Healthcare serves 125+ hospitals nationwide, supports more than 70 registries, and has achieved 100% customer retention since inception. Health systems using Carta Healthcare cut abstraction time by up to 66%, reduce costs by 50% or more, and hold data accuracy at 98 to 99% Inter-Rater Reliability, the industry's highest standard.

"Good AI is not good enough for clinical data abstraction, where one misread value can distort a quality measure," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "Getting registry questions right, at scale, in a form that holds up under audit, requires Hybrid Intelligence, where AI and clinical judgment each do what they do best. This continued award-winning momentum reflects the results our customers see."

To learn more about the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, visit https://tech.stevieawards.com/.

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Our Hybrid Intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, save time, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. With 100% customer retention, Carta Healthcare is honored to serve hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with industry honors such as the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and the BIG Innovation Award, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Discover more at carta.healthcare.

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for Carta Healthcare

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SOURCE Carta Healthcare