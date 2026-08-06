98% of Enterprise Leaders Would Let AI Agents Run Production, Under the Right Conditions: Caylent Survey Reveals

New research finds the enterprise debate over agentic AI adoption is over. The open question now is what it takes to go fully autonomous in engineering and cloud operations

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AI-First Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, today published the results of its 2026 Enterprise Readiness for Agentic Engineering & Autonomous Cloud Operations survey. Findings reveal that the enterprise debate over agentic AI adoption is over, and deployment is underway. All respondents reported active engagement with agentic AI, and 59.5% of senior enterprise leaders say their organizations are already running AI agents autonomously in production, not in sandboxes or pilots.

The commissioned research, conducted by Censuswide among 200 senior enterprise leaders at organizations with 1,000+ employees across the U.S. and Canada, shows that adoption is far from unconditional. 98% of enterprise leaders say there are specific conditions under which they would allow AI agents to autonomously execute changes in production, a signal that the barrier to going further is architecture, not willingness.

"The question of whether enterprises will adopt agentic AI is settled. What's left is authority, not accuracy," said Randall Hunt, Chief Technology Officer at Caylent. "Model accuracy isn't the hardest part of the problem anymore. It's how much latitude to give an agent, how every action gets approved, and what happens when it's wrong. Velocity comes from allowing humans in the loop to rapidly approve agentic behaviors and minimize risk with guardrails and systems designed for agentic interactions. The enterprises that nail those conditions first are going to move a lot faster than everyone still stuck debating where to start."

The survey uncovered several additional insights, including:

Organizations are piloting, deploying, or actively evaluating automated testing (67.5%), automated incident response (60.5%), and agents writing and committing code autonomously (43%)

23.5% of enterprise leaders report AI agents are broadly deployed across engineering and operations workflows, beyond initial pilots

93.5% find autonomous execution acceptable in production environments

83% place guardrails on equal or higher footing than model intelligence when it comes to accelerating adoption

Only 2% say no set of conditions would make autonomous production execution acceptable, underscoring how close enterprises already are to full autonomy

AI adoption has become table stakes. With 100% of respondents indicating they are actively exploring agentic AI in engineering or operations, the next competitive frontier is trust. Organizations that move fastest will be those that can translate governance into a strategic capability, establishing the guardrails and architecture that enable autonomous AI to deliver value without compromising security, compliance, or accountability.

To learn more, download The Enterprise Readiness for Agentic Engineering & Autonomous Cloud Operations report.

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. It is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with ten Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary accelerators, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from idea to impact, faster. Learn more at caylent.com.

SOURCE Caylent