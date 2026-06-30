Caylent Achieves the AWS Amazon Connect Customer Competency

AI-First AWS Premier Tier Services Partner combining deep cloud engineering with one of the market's most experienced Amazon Connect practices

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AI-First Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner and Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Amazon Connect Customer Services Competency in the Contact Center Transformation category. This specialization recognizes Caylent as an AWS Partner that helps customers transform their enterprise-wide customer experience on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Amazon Connect Customer Competency in the Contact Center Transformation category differentiates Caylent as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in helping enterprises migrate from legacy contact center infrastructure to modern, AI-powered customer experiences on Amazon Connect. Caylent's Amazon Connect practice, built on the foundation of Pronetx, which Caylent acquired earlier this year, manages more than one million daily calls across federal, enterprise, and public sector deployments, and has deployed more than 40,000 native agent workspace seats. The team has completed one of the largest federal contact center migrations in U.S. history, moving 350,000 daily calls across 5,000 agents to Amazon Connect in under 60 days with zero downtime.

Amazon Connect Customer Competency Partner solutions are validated by AWS experts across two categories:

Contact Center Transformation: Transform legacy contact center environments by migrating organizations from on-premises or cloud-based systems to a modern, AI-powered customer experience on Amazon Connect. Deliver end-to-end transformation using structured methodologies from discovery through post-migration optimization, enabling AI features as part of the migration to drive measurable improvement over the legacy environment.

AI-Powered Customer Experience: Design, build, and operate intelligent customer experiences using Amazon Connect's AI capabilities, including autonomous AI agents, conversational AI, agent and manager assist, and multi-channel self-service. Resolve customer issues at scale, augment human agents, and continuously improve outcomes through AI-driven insights while maintaining rigorous governance, observability, and testing practices.

"The intelligent enterprise is not complete until customer experience catches up," said Val Henderson, CEO of Caylent. "You can have the most sophisticated cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities in the world, but if the customer-facing layer is still running on legacy infrastructure from 15 years ago, you haven't finished the transformation. Achieving the AWS Amazon Connect Customer Competency reflects the depth of what Pronetx built and what we can now deliver as one team: the full arc from migrating off legacy systems onto Amazon Connect, to layering in intelligent AI agents that operate with full customer context in real time."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads to help grow their business.

Caylent's Customer Experience Transformation offering gives enterprises a clear path from legacy contact center infrastructure to AI-native customer engagement on Amazon Connect. Pronetx founder Yasser El-Haggan and his team spent years at AWS helping build Amazon Connect from the ground up before deploying some of the largest and most complex implementations in existence. Integrated into Caylent, that Amazon Connect expertise now combines with Caylent's AWS-native cloud engineering depth and AI-first delivery model, giving customers a single partner to take them from legacy migration all the way through to intelligent CX agents operating with full customer context in real time.

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's largest community oncology and hematology practices, partnered with Caylent to automate two of its most resource-intensive contact center workflows: proactive outreach to Chronic Care Management patients and inbound prescription refill requests. Built on Amazon Connect, the solution delivered a 300 percent improvement in outreach efficiency, 145 patient enrollments in a single day, and 24/7 AI-powered prescription refill access while eliminating manual workload for clinical staff and maintaining full HIPAA compliance throughout. Read the full case study.

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. It is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with ten Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary accelerators, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from idea to impact, faster. Learn more at caylent.com.

SOURCE Caylent