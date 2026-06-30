A Clinical-Stage Cancer Company Is Putting AI to Work Designing Its Next Generation of Tumor-Targeting Drugs

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) says newly implemented AI-based tools are accelerating its drug discovery and engineering, with multiple new development candidates expected to move into pre-IND development in 2027 and potential indications expanding beyond oncology.

USA News Group News Commentary

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug discovery has long been a slow, expensive process of trial and error, and for a small clinical-stage company, every wasted experiment is capital it can scarcely afford. That is the backdrop for a recent update from GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company built around its proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager platform. On June 1, 2026, the company said it has implemented artificial-intelligence-based tools across its discovery and protein-engineering work, and that the resulting efficiency gains are expected to push multiple new development candidates into pre-IND development in 2027.

Key Takeaways

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) reported increased integration of AI-based tools across the discovery and engineering of its tumor-targeting NK cell engagers and multi-domain proteins, aiming to accelerate development while reducing cost.

across the discovery and engineering of its tumor-targeting NK cell engagers and multi-domain proteins, aiming to accelerate development while reducing cost. The company says the approach reduces reliance on trial-and-error experimentation , shortens timelines, and increases the likelihood that candidates show robust binding and functional activity before advancing.

, shortens timelines, and increases the likelihood that candidates show robust binding and functional activity before advancing. GT Biopharma anticipates multiple new development candidates entering pre-IND development in 2027 , with potential targets and indications expanding beyond oncology.

, with potential targets and indications expanding beyond oncology. The update arrives as its clinical programs advance: GTB-3650 (Phase 1, CD33-expressing blood cancers) and GTB-5550 (Phase 1, B7-H3-expressing solid tumors), with the first GTB-5550 patient dosed in May 2026.

(Phase 1, CD33-expressing blood cancers) and (Phase 1, B7-H3-expressing solid tumors), with the first GTB-5550 patient dosed in May 2026. Other publicly traded names across NK-cell, immune-engager, and AI-discovery approaches include Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX), Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE), Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX), and Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), each distinct, and none a proxy for GT Biopharma.

Putting AI to Work on the Hardest Part of Drug Design

The core of the announcement is that GT Biopharma is using AI not as a marketing veneer but at the bench, in the actual design of its molecules. According to the company, AI-guided sequence and structural analyses are used to identify new candidate tumor-targeting engagers and multi-domain proteins with favorable binding, stability, and developability profiles, allowing the team to prioritize early on the molecules most likely to succeed beyond the discovery stage. In a field where the overwhelming majority of early candidates fail, screening computationally before committing lab resources is where time and money are saved.

The company describes the tools doing more than just screening. They are also used to inform rational engineering, optimizing the orientation of protein domains, the design of the linkers that connect them, and the overall spatial architecture of a molecule, with the goals of enhancing binding, supporting productive immune-synapse formation, and minimizing structural liabilities that can hurt potency, manufacturability, or consistency. In downstream work, AI-based structural modeling is applied to predict surface exposure, steric compatibility, and assay performance, helping refine constructs before resource-intensive laboratory and animal studies. The throughline is the same: do more of the hard thinking in silico, so that the expensive, slow physical experiments are reserved for the most promising designs.

What GT Biopharma Actually Builds: the TriKE Platform

To understand why this matters for GT Biopharma specifically, it helps to know what the company makes. GT Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on its proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. As the company describes it, the TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer-killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology.

Designing these multi-domain proteins is exactly the kind of complex, multi-variable engineering problem where computational tools can have an outsized effect. Each TriKE has to bind the right targets with the right strength, fold and remain stable, manufacture consistently, and form a functional connection between immune cell and tumor. Optimizing all of those properties at once, by hand and by trial and error, is painstaking. That is the work GT Biopharma now says it is accelerating with AI.

A Bridge to the Clinical Story

The discovery update does not exist in isolation. It comes as GT Biopharma advances two TriKE candidates through Phase 1 clinical trials. GTB-3650 is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory CD33-expressing hematologic malignancies, including refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. GTB-5550, which targets the protein B7-H3 on solid tumors, received FDA clearance of its investigational new drug application earlier in 2026, and the company announced that its first patient was dosed in the Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial in May 2026. Executive Chairman and CEO Michael Breen tied the two threads together, stating that as the company continues "to demonstrate clinical execution acumen with GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 advancing through Phase 1 this year, we are now looking forward to our next-generation assets with potential for shorter development timeliness, increased probability of clinical success, and lower development costs in the coming years."

Breen also characterized the shift in plain terms, saying the company has "seen a marked acceleration in our discovery productivity following recent initiatives implementing AI-based technologies, which have been adapted to improve our drug engineering capabilities." In other words, the message to investors is that the same company executing in the clinic today is simultaneously trying to build a deeper, cheaper, faster-moving pipeline behind those lead programs.

The Honest Risk Picture

None of this removes the substantial risks that come with a micro-cap, clinical-stage biotech, and GT Biopharma is candid about them in its own disclosures. Pre-IND candidates targeted for 2027 are early, and AI-assisted design does not guarantee a molecule will prove safe or effective in humans. The company's forward-looking statements explicitly flag its ability to continue as a going concern, its need for additional capital, the possibility of clinical-trial delays, the risk that products fail to meet safety or efficacy endpoints, and the risk that its common stock could be delisted if it cannot maintain listing requirements. As of its first-quarter 2026 report, the company described a cash position in the single-digit millions, sufficient by its own account to fund operations into the latter part of the year. That financing reality is the central caveat for any investor, and it is characteristic of the high-risk, binary nature of early-stage drug development, where most candidates that enter trials never reach approval.

The Public Companies Around the Theme

GT Biopharma sits within a broader field of companies pursuing NK-cell, immune-engager, and AI-driven approaches to drug development. These names are referenced for context only; each pursues a different strategy, sits at a different stage, several are far larger and better capitalized, and none is a proxy for GT Biopharma or implies any partnership or comparable outcome. Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) is a dedicated NK-cell therapy developer that has increasingly oriented its engineered NK candidates toward autoimmune disease as well as cancer, underscoring the same "beyond oncology" potential GT Biopharma references. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is among the more established NK and induced-pluripotent-stem-cell platform companies, representing the better-resourced end of the cell-therapy spectrum.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) offers a window into the broader bispecific and immune-engager landscape, developing antibody-based therapeutics that direct immune activity against tumors; while its modalities differ from TriKE, it belongs to the same conceptual family of engager formats and recently reported a stronger balance sheet and late-stage data progress. Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) approaches the theme from the AI angle that GT Biopharma's update highlights, pairing large proprietary datasets and machine learning with drug discovery and major pharmaceutical partnerships, while remaining clinical-stage and pre-profit. Together these names illustrate two powerful currents, NK-directed immunotherapy and AI-enabled drug design, converging on the same goal of better, faster, cheaper medicines, even as each company's fate rests on its own science and execution.

The Bottom Line

GT Biopharma's AI update is not a clinical result, and it should not be mistaken for one. What it represents is a strategic bet that the company can use modern computational tools to build its next wave of candidates faster and at lower cost, behind two clinical programs already moving through Phase 1. For a capital-constrained micro-cap, efficiency in discovery is not a luxury but a survival strategy, and the promise of pre-IND candidates in 2027 gives investors a concrete future marker to track. Whether the AI-driven approach translates into better molecules and, ultimately, successful therapies remains to be proven in the lab and the clinic. For now, the markers worth watching are the continued progress of GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 through Phase 1, the company's financing path, and the first evidence that its AI-designed candidates can advance as promised. More detail is available in the company's June 1, 2026 announcement.

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SOURCES

[1] GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), "GT Biopharma Provides Update on Pipeline Discovery Activities from Newly Implemented AI-Based Technological Initiatives" (GlobeNewswire, June 1, 2026). Available at: https://www.gtbiopharma.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/310/gt-biopharma-provides-update-on-pipeline-discovery.

[2] GT Biopharma, Inc., "GT Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results" (May 15, 2026; cash position, GTB-3650 Cohort 4, pipeline updates).

[3] GT Biopharma, Inc., "First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of GTB-5550" (May 14, 2026) and "FDA Clearance of IND for GTB-5550" (February 3, 2026).

[4] Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX), Q1 2026 results and corporate highlights (engineered NK therapies; autoimmune focus), May 12, 2026.

[5] Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), corporate and pipeline disclosures, 2026.

[6] Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX), Q1 2026 results (~US$209M cash; tovecimig Phase 2/3 data), May 5, 2026.

[7] Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX), corporate and AI-platform disclosures, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of GT Biopharma's AI-based discovery and engineering initiatives; the anticipation of multiple new development candidates entering pre-IND development in 2027; the potential expansion of targets and indications beyond oncology; the progress, timing and results of the GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 Phase 1 clinical trials; and the Company's development plans and cost and timeline expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, as the Company has disclosed, its ability to continue as a going concern; its need for additional capital and the uncertainty of obtaining it; the risk of clinical-trial delays; the risk that product candidates fail to achieve necessary safety and efficacy endpoints; the risk that the Company's common stock could be delisted if it fails to maintain listing requirements; and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov, including its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q reports. AI-assisted design does not ensure that any candidate will prove safe or effective or receive regulatory approval. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. TriKE® is a registered trademark of GT Biopharma, Inc. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made; the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.