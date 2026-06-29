A Diamond is Forever Reveals Soccer's Most Stylish Players and Teams

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry has become an unmistakable part of soccer players' public image. From post-match interviews to off-duty appearances, today's top athletes use jewelry to express themselves beyond the pitch. But ahead of soccer's upcoming global championship, which players and teams are already winning in the style stakes?

A recent study by A Diamond Is Forever created the most stylish soccer players and teams index by analyzing 10 players and 9 teams across 9 ranking metrics.

Soccer star Christian Pulisic is a winner both on and off the pitch.

Soccer's Top 3 Style Icons

1. Lionel Messi

The study revealed that Lionel Messi, one of soccer's greatest, isn't just a maestro on the pitch. The Inter Miami and Argentina captain also tops the ranking as the most stylish player, with a jewelry style score of 77 out of 90.

What sets Messi apart is his symbolic jewelry style. His collection is personalized, featuring custom pieces like his "DNA" ring engraved with his initial M, as well as diamond-set timepieces from Jacob & Co. Each accessory tells a story, whether it's a nod to his family, a milestone in his career, or an expression of faith.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely known as CR7, is a Portuguese football icon and captain of the Portugal national team. He ranked second place, scoring 73 out of 90.

Ronaldo's style is rooted in luxury, and he is known for his love of high-end watches and diamond jewelry. He is particularly known for his "bling" aesthetic and has been spotted wearing statement diamond jewelry at major events and public appearances.

3. Vinícius Júnior

Brazilian soccer star Vinícius Júnior, who plays for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, ranks third in jewelry style with an overall score of 51 out of 90.

His jewelry holds symbolic meaning with a key piece being his customized 7 pendant chain, which pays tribute to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and references the iconic CR7 brand identity.

The Soccer Player Saying the Most with Jewelry

American soccer star Christian Pulisic, an exceptional player for the United States National Team, embodies the deeper meaning jewelry can hold. Earning a perfect 10/10 score for symbolic relevance in the A Diamond Is Forever study, Pulisic is known for wearing a crucifix necklace gifted by his mother, a treasured family heirloom.

For Pulisic his necklace is more than decoration; it's a source of strength, a sign of faith, and a way to keep loved ones close both on and off the field. He regularly shares the significance of his necklace in interviews, inspiring fans to consider the personal stories behind their own jewelry choices.

To explore the full list of the most stylish soccer players and teams, visit: https://adiamondisforever.com/style-culture/most-stylish-soccer-players-and-teams-at-the-2026-world-cup/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000745/Soccer_star_Christian_Pulisic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951098/6015010/A_Diamond_is_Forever_Logo.jpg

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever