A Diamond Is Forever Hosts "Voyage Through the Diamond Realm," an Immersive Experience at Frieze & a Dinner at Markette

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Photo Credit: BFA I Kevin Czopek & Julia D'Ambola

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Diamond Is Forever presented Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, an immersive experience exploring the mythical origins of diamonds at Frieze New York accompanied by a cocktail reception.

ADIF FRIEZE IMAGE

De Beers continues its partnership with Frieze to premiere Voyage Through the Diamond Realm in New York. The experience traces the origins of diamonds, from their birth as stardust in the hearts of stars to their discovery in landscapes of rivers and deserts. It reveals how diamonds have inspired humanity's most enchanting stories about life and our place in the universe.

Through collaboration with artists, artisans and heritage specialists from Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and France the installation brings together visual storytelling, scenography and soundscapes, to reveal the living heritage of diamonds and their cosmic and earthly journeys across time.

"Diamonds connect us to our origins, and this idea sits at the heart of Voyage Through the Diamond Realm. This work explores the journey of the diamond and the meaning it carries in human culture today." — Lynn Serfaty, General Manager - Natural Diamonds, De Beers

The evening continued with an intimate dinner at Markette, featuring the Matter of Eternity installation conceived by Dreamcore Co-Founder and Creative Director Nasir Dean. Dean, a visual artist, conceptualized a multi-sensory experience in which natural diamonds are positioned not as luxury objects, but as ancient carriers of cosmic time, formed through the same universal forces that shape stars, pressure, gravity, mineral evolution, and life itself. Through celestial imagery, organic structures, and natural life forms, the installation draws a parallel between the architecture of the universe and the architecture of a diamond. Both are born through transformation, endurance, and invisible forces unfolding across millennia.

"In my installation, I created the Diamond Zebra as a tribute to Botswana, a fusion of the elegance of nature and national identity. In Botswana, the zebra symbolizes strength, unity, resilience, and the harmony of individuality. By transforming that symbol into living light through diamonds, the Diamond Zebra becomes a monument that nods to permanence, survival, and the rare natural beauty . A reflection of Botswana itself, a nation whose spirit moves with elegance, endurance, and unmistakable presence across the world stage." — Nasir Dean

Guests included Sharon Stone, Swizz Beatz, Ciara, Lynn Serfaty, Sally Morrison, Nasir Dean, Dao-Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, Jackson Lewis Lee, Julia Fox, Zara Beard, Kimberly Pirtle, Scott Campbell, Luke Meagher, John Villa, Julia Chafe, Jay Choyce Tibbitts, Myles Loftin, Tenicka Boyd, Quil Lemon, Bernard James, Emily P. Wheeler, Jade Trau, Jean Prounis, Kyle Simon, Olivia Landau, Lorraine West, Robin Renzi, H.E. Ambassador Wilbard Hellao (Republic of Namibia), amongst others.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever