A Field of Their Own: UAE Embassy, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Bring the Spirit of Soccer to Conestoga Park in West Philadelphia

Brand-new, state-of-the-art soccer field now open year-round at Conestoga Park

Project includes ongoing youth soccer programming through the West Philadelphia Soccer Academy

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba joined Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) CEO Madeline Bell, Philadelphia Parks Commissioner Susan Slawson, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and West Philadelphia Soccer Academy (WPSA) to celebrate the completion of a brand-new, year-round soccer field at Conestoga Park in West Philadelphia, made possible through a contribution from the UAE Embassy and CHOP.

Representatives from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, gather with community members to celebrate the opening of Conestoga Park soccer field in West Philadelphia.

"As Philadelphia welcomes the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the UAE is proud to support the next generation of players right here in this city," said Ambassador Al Otaiba. "This field at Conestoga Park is more than a gift of infrastructure. It is an expression of the values we share: that sport builds character and that children deserve safe spaces to grow. The friendship between the UAE and the United States is best measured in what we build together."

"The Conestoga Soccer Field is a unique example of how global collaboration can benefit local communities — and the children who live in them," said CHOP CEO Madeline Bell. "CHOP is proud to be part of the Philadelphia community and thrilled that our collaboration with the UAE and City of Philadelphia made this possible."

"Conestoga Park is an important community asset for West Philadelphia," said Commissioner Slawson. "This project, made possible through the support of the UAE Embassy and CHOP, reflects the commitment of Mayor Parker and the City of Philadelphia to investing in young people and expanding access to quality recreation, helping more youth learn, play, and advance both on and off the field."

"Every child watching the World Cup in Philadelphia right now is dreaming of playing the beautiful game. Since 1994, WPSA has been the only soccer club in West Philadelphia, and for the first time, we have a home field worthy of those dreams. Safe, accessible and free to use, this field tells every young person in this neighborhood that the World Cup is not just something you watch — it is something you can be part of," said Sylvester Corbie, WPSA Director and Head Coach.

"The 4th District continues to grow as a destination for recreational opportunity, and this new field at Conestoga Park is a tremendous addition," said Councilmember Jones Jr. "I am grateful to CHOP and the UAE Embassy for their investment in our community and our children."

CHOP has a long-standing relationship with the UAE, formalized through agreements with major UAE health entities. That partnership spans direct clinical care for Emirati children, medical education, joint research and specialist training programs, all aimed at advancing pediatric expertise and healthcare across the region.

The new field at Conestoga Park is the latest in a series of UAE Embassy-supported soccer fields built in underserved communities across the United States. The program has already provided thousands of children with access to quality playing fields and free coaching in Boston, New York City (Harlem, Brooklyn and the Bronx), Miami, East Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Washington, DC.

ABOUT THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES:

The UAE is a source of stability, tolerance, innovation, and growth in the Arabian Gulf and around the globe. The United States and the UAE are reliable allies, with historical and present-day shared security and economic interests. In fact, the UAE is the largest export market for US goods in the Middle East and more US naval vessels visit UAE ports than any other ports outside the United States. The United States and the UAE also enjoy growing social and cultural ties, and many US institutions in education, healthcare and the arts have formed collaborative partnerships with UAE entities. For more information: https://www.uae-embassy.org/.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center), and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA PARKS & RECREATION:

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) advances the prosperity of the city and the progress of its residents through intentional and sustained stewardship of nearly 10,200 acres of public land and waterways as well as through hundreds of safe, stimulating recreation, environmental and cultural centers. PPR promotes the well-being and growth of the city's residents by connecting them to the natural world around them, to each other, and to fun, physical and social opportunities. PPR is responsible for the upkeep of historically significant Philadelphia events and specialty venues and works collaboratively with communities and organizations in leading capital projects and the introduction of inventive programming. To learn more about Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, visit us at www.phila.gov/parksandrec, and follow @philaparkandrec on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Dan Alt

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

(631) 879-3615

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia