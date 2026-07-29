A fisherwoman's new life along a revived Yangtze

MA'ANSHAN, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

For 24 years, the Yangtze River was more than a waterway for Chen Lanxiang; it was her home, her workplace, and the center of her life.

The well-preserved riverside of Xuejiawa stretches along the Yangtze River in Ma'anshan, Anhui province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Married in 1995, Chen, known locally as San Jie, or "third sister", spent more than two decades living aboard a modest fishing boat moored at Xuejiawa on the eastern bank of the Yangtze in Ma'anshan, Central China's Anhui province.

"We lived a hard life on the boat, enduring scorching summers and freezing winters," Chen recalled.

Her days often began long before dawn. Rising at 1 or 2 am, she and her husband cast their nets in the darkness, then hurried to deliver the night's catch to market vendors by 5 am. Every day depended on the weather, the river, and a little luck.

Life became even harder as the Yangtze's ecology deteriorated.

At the time, Xuejiawa's shoreline was crowded with more than 200 fishing boats, illegal docks, shantytowns, polluting factories, and piles of solid waste. More than 50 fishing families squeezed out a living there as the once-clear waters became increasingly polluted.

"The fish kept getting smaller and fewer," Chen said. "Sometimes there were hardly any left to catch."

Years of overfishing, coupled with pollution and intensive shoreline development, had taken a heavy toll on the Yangtze's ecosystem. Once home to abundant aquatic life, the river saw fish resources decline sharply.

To reverse the ecological decline, China launched a landmark 10-year fishing ban across key waters of the Yangtze River Basin. Fully implemented in 2021, the ban aimed to allow fish populations to recover, restore biodiversity and safeguard the long-term ecological health of China's longest river. The initiative also included resettlement and employment support programs to help fishermen transition to new careers.

For Chen, the transition began even earlier.

In May 2019, Anhui province launched a fisherman resettlement initiative as part of its efforts to protect the Yangtze. Xuejiawa became one of the first places to begin the transformation.

Leaving the river, however, was one of the hardest decisions she had ever faced.

"I really couldn't bear to leave," she said. "We had no other skills and didn't know how we would survive on land."

Her husband initially refused to sign the resettlement agreement. It was only after repeated visits from local officials — who explained the policies, promised employment support, arranged for their children to attend nearby schools, and secured retirement pensions — that the family finally decided to take the leap.

"Today, each retired fisherman receives a monthly pension of 530 to 590 yuan (about $75 to $85), providing a basic safety net as they begin life ashore," she said.

The decision to leave her fishing boat behind opened the door to an entirely new life.

With government support, her family moved into a new apartment, replacing their cramped boat cabin with a real home complete with separate rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

"My life has changed dramatically since settling ashore," she said with a smile. "I now work regular hours from 8 am to 5 pm. After dinner, I can go downstairs for a walk or dance in the square. We no longer worry about storms or strong winds."

Leaving fishing also led Chen to discover a new calling.

Supported by rent-free business premises for five years and a fully renovated office, she established the "San Guniang" (Third Sister) Labor Service Company.

Now serving as its general manager, Chen oversees teams responsible for market cleaning, road sanitation, and landscaping maintenance. Over the past five years, the company has helped many former fishermen build stable new livelihoods while distributing a total of 900,000 yuan ($133,000) in dividends to its members.

"At first, I felt lost," she said. "But, by working together, our lives have steadily improved. I even bought my own apartment and built a real home. Now I feel hopeful about the future."

The river itself has undergone an equally remarkable transformation.

Today, water quality in the Ma'anshan section of the Yangtze has consistently reached Class II standards. Fish populations have rebounded. The polluted banks of Xuejiawa, once lined with illegal docks and factories, have been transformed into a scenic ecological park that attracts visitors from across the region.

Where Chen once tied up her fishing boat, tourists now stop to admire sweeping river views.

Today, Chen protects the river that once sustained her.

As president of the Yushan Branch of the Ma'anshan Civilian Enterprise River Chief Federation, she patrols the Jiuhua Village embankment with fellow former fishermen, helping safeguard the Yangtze River and promote the fishing ban.

"We fishermen have depended on this river for generations," she said. "Even though we no longer fish, our emotional bond with it has never changed. It is our responsibility to protect our mother river. We also encourage people to respect the fishing ban and discourage illegal fishing."

Looking ahead, Chen hopes the next generation will cherish the river's recovery while making use of its restored abundance responsibly.

"The fish are multiplying rapidly now," she said. "When the 10-year fishing ban eventually ends, I hope our children will be able to fish again under scientific management and government guidance. I think that would be the best future for both the river and the people who depend on it."

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn