Foreign inspirations in Chinese ceramics

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

Jul 16, 2026, 04:56 ET

BEIJING, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Between the mid-6th century and the mid-8th century, China experienced a period of extensive and profound cultural exchange with Central and Western Asia.

Continue Reading

This exchange deeply influenced Chinese craftsmanship, leading to the adoption of new ceramic forms and decorative techniques. As a result, many Chinese ceramics from this era reflect a strong connection with the artistry of Central and Western Asia.

Foreign metalware served as the primary inspiration for Chinese ceramics during this era. A keen observer will discern that Chinese ceramics prominently incorporate typical motifs, such as foreign figures and beaded patterns. Furthermore, these ceramics accentuate their decorative elements through relief and appliqué techniques, artfully imitating the hammering and chiseling methods employed in adorning metalware.

The flask with dual loop handles, and the celadon phoenix-headed dragon-handled ewer, both held within the permanent collection of the Palace Museum, stand as exemplary manifestations of emerging trends in ceramic craftsmanship.

To gain deeper insights into the forms and symbolism of these ceramics, and to journey back to a time when China played an integral part in global cultural exchanges, we invite you to watch the video and accompany Han Qian, a researcher at the Palace Museum, as she unravels their stories.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Hainan FTP sees sharp increase in global investment

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: Six months after the launch of island-wide special customs operations, the Hainan Free Trade Port is running...

Registration opens for 2026 China-ASEAN AI and e-commerce competition

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The 2026 China-ASEAN "AI + Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition was launched on May 29,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Travel

Travel

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics