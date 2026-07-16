Foreign inspirations in Chinese ceramics

BEIJING, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Between the mid-6th century and the mid-8th century, China experienced a period of extensive and profound cultural exchange with Central and Western Asia.

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This exchange deeply influenced Chinese craftsmanship, leading to the adoption of new ceramic forms and decorative techniques. As a result, many Chinese ceramics from this era reflect a strong connection with the artistry of Central and Western Asia.

Foreign metalware served as the primary inspiration for Chinese ceramics during this era. A keen observer will discern that Chinese ceramics prominently incorporate typical motifs, such as foreign figures and beaded patterns. Furthermore, these ceramics accentuate their decorative elements through relief and appliqué techniques, artfully imitating the hammering and chiseling methods employed in adorning metalware.

The flask with dual loop handles, and the celadon phoenix-headed dragon-handled ewer, both held within the permanent collection of the Palace Museum, stand as exemplary manifestations of emerging trends in ceramic craftsmanship.

To gain deeper insights into the forms and symbolism of these ceramics, and to journey back to a time when China played an integral part in global cultural exchanges, we invite you to watch the video and accompany Han Qian, a researcher at the Palace Museum, as she unravels their stories.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn