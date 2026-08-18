A Jazz Royalty Rendezvous--Joe De Gregorio Debuts The Trilogy (The Opening) Now Streaming World-wide

Ron Carter, Peter Erskine Together on the Same Recording for the First Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International, award-winning jazz artist Joe De Gregorio knew he had to have jazz legends Ron Carter (bassist) and Peter Erskine (drummer) for The Trilogy, his 52-track/three-album masterwork recorded over one year in three music capitals: New York, Los Angeles and Paris. This journey explores De Gregorio's vision of jazz through the blues form (In Blues), cinematic storytelling (Crossover) and the international popular vocal tradition (Crooner's Journey).

"52 titles is a full banquet for any listener's plate; I curated The Opening as an 11-track collection/appetizer," De Gregorio says.

Showcase tracks include:

"Yesterday" An audacious reharmonization featuring a dynamic string quartet, De Gregorio's sensitive vocals and a Bossa Nova rebirth. Full story here

"New Orleans Blues" De Gregorio's original composition—dedicated to Ellis Marsalis—capturing the spirit of the birthplace of jazz

"Volare" Fresh harmonies connect the Italian popular tradition of vocal recitativo with Brazilian rhythms

"Blanco" De Gregorio's original Latin Jazz hymn honors the gift of the Lord's redemption for us all

"Georgia on My Mind" Jazz and blues intertwine in this homage to Hoagy Carmichael and America's songbook

FEATURED ARTISTS: Multi-GRAMMY® winners Ron Carter and Peter Erskine, Downbeat "Top Ten"-honoree bassist/composer Ike Sturm, Forbes 30 Under 30-honoree, film composer/arranger Daniele Truocchio, and GRAMMY®-winning engineer Maureen Sickler (Van Gelder Studio).

JOE DE GREGORIO-Piano/Vocals/Composer/Producer; Voting member, GRAMMY® Academy

Born in Rome, De Gregorio early on expanded his artistic horizons beyond the Eternal City to new cultures, countries and challenges in an extraordinary, ever-changing conversation with 88 keys.

Formal study began at Italy's Alfredo Casella Conservatory in classic percussion, piano and composition. De Gregorio quickly pivoted to jazz, undertaking a decade-long journey studying with European masters in The Netherlands, Sweden and France. He refined his craft through scholarships to NYC's New School and Boston's Berklee College.

Awards

Winner: Luca Flores Jazz Piano Competition (Florence, Italy-2009)

Winner: Monte Carlo International Jazz Soloist Competition-2016

Performances - More than 100 international venues across the US, Italy, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Morocco and Monaco, including the Kennedy Center, Detroit Jazz Festival, NYC's celebrated Saint Peter's Jazz Vespers, Rick's Café (Casablanca), Paris Jazz Voice Festival and Auditorium Parco della Musica (Rome).

Links

Press materials

Buy The Full Trilogy

Contact

Cheryl Mitchell/Mitchell & Associates

[email protected]

212-510-7041

SOURCE Joe De Gregorio Music