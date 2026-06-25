A Junior Explorer Just Mapped 37,000 Hectares of Critical-Minerals Ground From the Air, and the Drill Targets Come Next

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) completed a 2,320-line-kilometre district-scale airborne geophysical survey over its 100%-owned Magno Critical Minerals Project in British Columbia's Cassiar District — a dataset the company will integrate with high-grade surface sampling to generate priority drill targets for its 2026 program.

Key Takeaways

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) completed a 2,320-line-kilometre Quantitative Magnetic Tensor (QMAGT) airborne survey over its 100%-owned Magno Critical Minerals Project in the Cassiar Mining District of northern British Columbia.

over its 100%-owned Magno Critical Minerals Project in the Cassiar Mining District of northern British Columbia. The survey, flown at 100-metre line spacing across a 37,000+ hectare land package, is one of the largest modern airborne magnetic datasets ever acquired over the Project; preliminary imagery shows an extensive structural framework and multiple magnetic features.

land package, is one of the largest modern airborne magnetic datasets ever acquired over the Project; preliminary imagery shows an extensive structural framework and multiple magnetic features. The data will be integrated with high-grade surface sampling — including values up to 2,370 g/t silver, 6,550 ppm tungsten, and 334 ppm indium — to prioritize drill targets across the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zone areas.

— to prioritize drill targets across the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zone areas. Magno sits in a broader critical-minerals wave alongside names like Fireweed Metals (TSXV: FWZ), Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA), Northcliff Resources (TSX: NCF), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) — though GoldHaven is exploration-stage and pre-resource at Magno.

Seeing the Whole System for the First Time

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary, In mineral exploration, the hardest part is often knowing where to point the drill. On June 25, 2026, GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) took a major step toward answering that question at scale, announcing the completion of a district-scale airborne geophysical survey over its 100%-owned Magno Critical Minerals Project in the Cassiar Mining District of northern British Columbia.

The program collected roughly 2,320 line-kilometres of high-resolution Quantitative Magnetic Tensor (QMAGT) data, flown at 100-metre line spacing across the company's 37,000-plus-hectare land package — by the company's description, one of the largest and most comprehensive modern airborne magnetic datasets ever acquired over the Project. With acquisition complete, GoldHaven has moved into the interpretation and drill-target-generation phase of its 2026 exploration program.

"I've been waiting for this dataset since the day we assembled this land package," said Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven. "For the first time, we can evaluate Magno as one connected mineral system rather than a collection of isolated historical showings." He noted that the preliminary data already highlight an extensive structural framework and numerous magnetic features, several spatially associated with known historical mineral occurrences, and added that he believes the work over the coming weeks will define the company's most systematic drill program to date across the Magno district.

Why a District-Scale Approach Matters

The strategic logic is in the word "district." Historical exploration at Magno largely chased isolated showings — individual outcrops and occurrences scattered across the property. GoldHaven's thesis is that those showings are expressions of a single, larger mineral system, and that a property-wide, high-resolution magnetic dataset is the tool capable of mapping the lithological contacts, structural corridors, and intrusive bodies that may control where mineralization actually sits. In other words: stop hunting individual trees and map the whole forest first.

QMAGT technology is central to that approach. Unlike conventional airborne magnetic surveys, it is designed to provide a higher-resolution view of the structural corridors and intrusive bodies that can localize mineralization — particularly useful for the carbonate-replacement, skarn, and intrusive-related systems interpreted across the Magno district. The Magno Project hosts numerous historical silver-lead-zinc-tungsten occurrences and emerging copper targets, and the new dataset is meant to tie them together into a coherent, drill-ready picture.

Crucially, the geophysics does not stand alone. GoldHaven intends to integrate the QMAGT results with geological mapping, historical drilling, and recent high-grade surface sampling — which has returned eye-catching values including up to 2,370 g/t silver, more than 20% lead, up to 19.25% zinc, up to 6,550 ppm tungsten, and up to 334 ppm indium. Layering those geochemical hits over the new structural map is how the company aims to vector toward the best drill targets across the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zone areas.

A necessary caution accompanies all of this, and GoldHaven states it plainly: interpretation of the dataset is ongoing, and no conclusions about the significance of individual anomalies should be drawn until final processing and integrated geological interpretation are complete. High-grade grab samples, by their nature, are selective and not necessarily representative of the broader deposit. This is an early-stage, pre-resource exploration story — the airborne survey sharpens the questions; the drill bit will eventually answer them.

The Critical-Minerals Backdrop

The timing fits a powerful macro theme. Western governments have moved from rhetoric to capital deployment on critical-minerals supply chains, driven by the recognition that metals like tungsten, antimony, and indium are strategically vital and heavily concentrated in Chinese supply. That backdrop has drawn fresh investor attention to North American projects that could, with successful exploration and development, slot into a "friendly" supply chain. Magno's metal suite — silver, tungsten, indium, lead, zinc, and copper — lands squarely in that conversation.

Several publicly traded names help frame the spectrum GoldHaven sits within — though each carries its own risk profile, sits at a different development stage, and none is a proxy for GoldHaven. Fireweed Metals (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), a Lundin Group company, is perhaps the closest thematic mirror: it controls the district-scale Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung deposit — described as one of the world's largest high-grade tungsten resources — in northern Canada, advancing a tungsten feasibility study while exploring a polymetallic district, much as GoldHaven aims to do at Magno. Perpetua Resources (Nasdaq: PPTA) anchors the U.S. critical-minerals angle: its Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho is slated to be the only mined domestic source of antimony, and it has attracted hundreds of millions in strategic capital, illustrating how seriously the market is treating Western critical-minerals supply.

Northcliff Resources (TSX: NCF) sharpens the tungsten-and-policy thread: its Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project in New Brunswick recently received a multi-million-dollar Canadian government investment, a concrete example of public capital flowing into domestic tungsten development. And Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE), a senior, all-North American precious-metals producer recently added to the S&P MidCap 400, represents the established end of the spectrum — a cash-generative silver-and-gold operator with Canadian mines, a reminder of the scale a successful explorer might one day aspire to. Together, these names map a sector being re-rated around supply security — a tide that lifts attention on early-stage names like GoldHaven, even as Magno's value still rests on exploration results yet to come.

What to Watch Next

GoldHaven has laid out clear near-term markers: completing final QMAGT processing and inversion modelling; integrating the geophysical, geological, and geochemical datasets; prioritizing high-conviction drill targets; advancing permitting; and ultimately commencing its inaugural district-scale drill program. The company also says it expects to release interpreted QMAGT products and priority targets as processing wraps up. For a junior explorer, the sequence from survey to interpretation to drill targets to actual drilling is where speculative ground either firms up or doesn't — and that is exactly the stretch GoldHaven is now entering. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, alongside a portfolio of critical-mineral projects in Brazil.

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QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical and scientific information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

CONTACT

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SOURCES

[1] GoldHaven Resources Corp., "GoldHaven Completes 2,320-Line-km District-Scale Airborne Survey at Magno, Advancing 2026 Drill Target Generation," June 25, 2026.

[2] Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), Mactung Tungsten Project and Macpass District disclosures, 2026.

[3] Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA), Stibnite Gold Project and strategic investment disclosures, 2025–2026.

[4] Northcliff Resources Ltd. (TSX: NCF), Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project and Government of Canada investment disclosures, 2026.

[5] Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE), Q1 2026 results, New Gold acquisition, and S&P MidCap 400 inclusion disclosures, 2026.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including statements regarding: the expectation that work over the coming weeks will define GoldHaven's most systematic drill program to date across the Magno district; that final QMAGT processing, inversion modelling, and geological interpretation are underway and expected to be completed in the near term; that survey results will be integrated with historical exploration, geological mapping, and recent surface sampling to prioritize 2026 drill targets across the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zone areas; that integrating QMAGT results with existing data is expected to improve vectoring toward mineralized systems and refine drill targeting; the Company's intention to advance permitting in preparation for commencement of its inaugural district-scale drill program; and the expectation of providing additional technical updates as final processing is completed. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, and actual results may differ materially due to factors including operating and technical difficulties in exploration and development, actual results of exploration activities, the inability to obtain necessary financing, permits, consents or approvals (including from the CSE), title disputes, commodity-price and market changes, environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. High-grade grab and surface samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the Project. The Company is exploration-stage and has not defined a mineral resource or reserve at Magno; no conclusions regarding the significance of individual geophysical anomalies should be drawn until final processing and integrated geological interpretation are complete. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made; the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.