A masterpiece for smaller kitchens: BLANCO expands the IKON® Farmhouse Sink Collection with a 27" Single Bowl Apron
Apr 25, 2019, 10:00 ET
LUMBERTON, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO, the German manufacturer of finely crafted sinks and faucets, expands the design of its groundbreaking IKON® Apron Front Single Bowl with the addition of a 27" sink. The success of the BLANCO IKON, the first-ever farmhouse SILGRANIT® sink, led BLANCO to create a 27" farmhouse option for smaller homes and kitchens.
Ideal for metro-area kitchens, the IKON 27" Apron matches smaller cabinet and kitchen sizes. The IKON 27" sink will launch in nine on-trend colors including Anthracite, Biscotti, Biscuit, Café Brown, Cinder, Metallic Gray, Truffle, White and an all-new color, Concrete Gray.
"The new IKON 27" farmhouse sink breaks the barrier of having to sacrifice style in small spaces," states Tim Maicher, Director of Marketing for BLANCO. "Many kitchens in urban areas have smaller cabinets and therefore, a limited space for a farmhouse sink. Our goal was to offer an apron front sink engineered especially for smaller sized kitchens, and include accessories like cutting boards and floating grids, that save space and add functionality."
BLANCO IKON® 27" Apron Single Bowl
- 27" x 19", 9-1/4" deep, outside cabinet: 30"
- Rim Thickness: 1-1/2"
- Undermount installation
- Nine color options
- Anthracite
- Biscotti
- Biscuit
- Café Brown
- Cinder
- Concrete Gray (NEW)
- Metallic Gray
- Truffle
- White
- Accessories
- Grid
- Floating Grid
- Floating Cutting Board
- MSRP: $1195
SILGRANIT FEATURES
- SILGRANIT is a composite material made of up to 80% natural granite
- Patented, scratch resistant and easy to clean
- Repellent nonporous surface does not require use of any harsh chemicals
- Includes Hygienic+Plus surface protection
- Heat resistant up to 536°F
To download full press release and images, click here.
To partner with us for influencer programs, click here.
About BLANCO
For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets and decorative accessories. Proud of its European heritage and award-winning German engineering, BLANCO is steadfastly committed to their tradition of high quality, innovative design and unsurpassed service since 1925. Dedicated to quality without compromise, every sink is closely inspected many times before it receives the BLANCO name.
A remarkable history of firsts emphasizes BLANCO's zeal for innovation including the first stainless steel sink to achieve a 10mm radius – STEELART® – the first to market colored hard composite sinks in North America – BLANCO's pioneering MicroEdge™ technology with its virtual flushmount edge – and the first apron front sink in composite granite. BLANCO is also featuring a patented new sink material called DURINOX that is twice the hardness of stainless steel with a warm, velvety finish that is scratch and fingerprint resistant.
BLANCO has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and their production facilities operate to strict DIN EN ISO 14001 environmental performance standards.
BLANCO is the brand of choice in the luxury sink and faucet category for its unparalleled quality and an inspirational breadth of design possibilities. From the precision craftsmanship and artistic creativity of its STEELART brand to the stunning durability of its ground breaking SILGRANIT® collection, BLANCO has proven that the sink is far more than a mere functional element in the kitchen.
Since 1994, BLANCO has been a member of the Caux Round Table (CRT), an international network of principled business leaders and companies working to promote a moral capitalism.
SOURCE BLANCO
Share this article