A masterpiece for smaller kitchens: BLANCO expands the IKON® Farmhouse Sink Collection with a 27" Single Bowl Apron

Ideal for metro-area kitchens, the IKON 27" Apron matches smaller cabinet and kitchen sizes. The IKON 27" sink will launch in nine on-trend colors including Anthracite, Biscotti, Biscuit, Café Brown, Cinder, Metallic Gray, Truffle, White and an all-new color, Concrete Gray.

"The new IKON 27" farmhouse sink breaks the barrier of having to sacrifice style in small spaces," states Tim Maicher, Director of Marketing for BLANCO. "Many kitchens in urban areas have smaller cabinets and therefore, a limited space for a farmhouse sink. Our goal was to offer an apron front sink engineered especially for smaller sized kitchens, and include accessories like cutting boards and floating grids, that save space and add functionality."

BLANCO IKON® 27" Apron Single Bowl

27" x 19", 9-1/4" deep, outside cabinet: 30"

Rim Thickness: 1-1/2"

Undermount installation

Nine color options

Anthracite



Biscotti



Biscuit



Café Brown



Cinder



Concrete Gray (NEW)



Metallic Gray



Truffle



White

Accessories

Grid



Floating Grid



Floating Cutting Board

MSRP: $1195

SILGRANIT FEATURES

SILGRANIT is a composite material made of up to 80% natural granite

Patented, scratch resistant and easy to clean

Repellent nonporous surface does not require use of any harsh chemicals

Includes Hygienic+Plus surface protection

Heat resistant up to 536°F

About BLANCO

For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets and decorative accessories. Proud of its European heritage and award-winning German engineering, BLANCO is steadfastly committed to their tradition of high quality, innovative design and unsurpassed service since 1925. Dedicated to quality without compromise, every sink is closely inspected many times before it receives the BLANCO name.

A remarkable history of firsts emphasizes BLANCO's zeal for innovation including the first stainless steel sink to achieve a 10mm radius – STEELART® – the first to market colored hard composite sinks in North America – BLANCO's pioneering MicroEdge™ technology with its virtual flushmount edge – and the first apron front sink in composite granite. BLANCO is also featuring a patented new sink material called DURINOX that is twice the hardness of stainless steel with a warm, velvety finish that is scratch and fingerprint resistant.

BLANCO has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and their production facilities operate to strict DIN EN ISO 14001 environmental performance standards.

BLANCO is the brand of choice in the luxury sink and faucet category for its unparalleled quality and an inspirational breadth of design possibilities. From the precision craftsmanship and artistic creativity of its STEELART brand to the stunning durability of its ground breaking SILGRANIT® collection, BLANCO has proven that the sink is far more than a mere functional element in the kitchen.

Since 1994, BLANCO has been a member of the Caux Round Table (CRT), an international network of principled business leaders and companies working to promote a moral capitalism.

