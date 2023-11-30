BLANCO with New Top Management in North America

BLANCO

30 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

Market Potential with Premium Solutions for the Kitchen Water Place

LUMBERTON, N.J. and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the appointment of Alana Stevens as CEO of BLANCO North America and Emre Yalcin as CFO of BLANCO North America, the company is realigning its top management in North America. Stevens and Yalcin are taking over their roles with immediate effect and they are succeeding Garth Wallin (CEO) and Mike DiFranco (SVP – Finance & Administration) who have parted ways with the company.
With this step, BLANCO intends to intensify its international business strategy around premium solutions for the kitchen water place and to fully exploit growth potential in the important North American market.

Hans Nasemann, Managing Director / Head of Global Markets, responsible for BLANCO's sales business worldwide, comments: "Alana and Emre are joining BLANCO in North America at an important point in time. With a number of significant new products around the BLANCO UNIT coming up, BLANCO is ready to embrace the market and introduce further kitchen solutions. At the same time BLANCO can proudly look back on a history of 35 years of experience in the North American market and we will make sure to continually liaise closely with our customers."

Alana Stevens takes on the role as CEO of BLANCO America/BLANCO Canada having held senior-level roles at Knoll, Inc. and MillerKnoll, Inc. She is an experienced leader, growth strategist, and brand builder, and brings with her deep knowledge of the design and furnishings industry. Emre Yalcin, the new CFO, with previous positions in Godiva Chocolatier, Inc. and Pladis Global, is a seasoned finance executive who has driven transformative changes within global enterprises and navigated complexities in operating in multiple international markets.

Alana Stevens is looking forward to her new role: "I am thrilled to join the talented and dedicated BLANCO management team and workforce. BLANCO is a preeminent brand with a long history in North America of delivering innovative and high-quality products for its customers. In the dynamic market of today, I am excited to leverage this unique position, expanding BLANCO to its full potential."

BLANCO thanks Garth Wallin and Mike DiFranco for their service over the past years. Both have helped to position the organization well and they have laid the foundation for further development of the business.

About BLANCO
With BLANCO, kitchen chores are transformed to be sources of joyful moments. BLANCO is the premium brand for the well-thought-out kitchen water hub in residential homes. At its core, the BLANCO UNIT is based on three founding pillars: "Drink, Prep, Clean" and is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This range of product and the design, color and material options, make it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water hub. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada. 

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com 

