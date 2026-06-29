A Milestone for Empyrean Medical Systems--First Artemis™ 320 Installation

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc., a disruptive radiation oncology innovator, today announced the first installation of the Artemis™ 320 system at a prestigious US cancer research center.

Designed by researchers, for researchers, the Artemis™ 320 is an advanced X-ray irradiator purpose-built for preclinical radiation research across oncology, immunology, bio-radiology, and related fields.

Built for Reliability. Engineered for Reproducibility. With standardized dosimetry integrated directly into the system, the Artemis™ 320 is designed to support scientific rigor and reproducible outcomes. It delivers a new level of precision, efficiency, and data transparency—empowering research teams to generate results with confidence:

RealDose™ Confidence: Standardized RealDose™ dosimetry enables consistent, reproducible radiation delivery for preclinical applications, with advanced augmented-reality beam positioning and automated experiment logging and reporting.

Standardized RealDose™ dosimetry enables consistent, reproducible radiation delivery for preclinical applications, with advanced augmented-reality beam positioning and automated experiment logging and reporting. Reproducibility: Integrated record-and-verify functionality enhances experimental consistency and experiment fidelity.

Integrated record-and-verify functionality enhances experimental consistency and experiment fidelity. Ease of Use: An intuitive interface and built-in training tools simplify workflows and reduce operational burden.

An intuitive interface and built-in training tools simplify workflows and reduce operational burden. Productivity: Streamlined processes accelerate research timelines while reinforcing rigor and credibility.

"We are very excited to take delivery of the new machine that will allow us to deliver X-rays in our facility with sufficient energy for bone marrow transplantation," said Christopher J. Bakkenist, PhD., Chair in Radiation Oncology Research and Associate Director for Education and Training at the prestigious cancer research center. "This machine meets an unmet need. The market is enormous."

The Artemis™ 320 arrives at a critical moment. It is the first system to meet the Department of Homeland Security's Cesium Replacement Program (CIRP) goals while also delivering accurate, research-grade dosimetry—addressing a longstanding unmet need in radiation biology. It enables academic institutions and cancer centers to continue essential research in hematologic diseases and cancer therapy, now with conformal irradiation and consistent dosimetric accuracy.

"The first delivery of Artemis™ 320 represents a major milestone for Empyrean," said Pavlina Frolik, VP Sales & Marketing at Empyrean. "We are excited to support research institutions with the next-generation X-ray irradiator that enables greater precision, reliability, translatability, and overall research impact. Artemis™ 320 addresses the preclinical researcher's need for a robust cabinet irradiator with a simplified workflow, standardized and transparent dosimetry, automated reporting, and an intuitive, user-friendly interface."

Empyrean Medical is currently in discussions with multiple academic centers, positioning the Artemis™ 320 to become the new standard for preclinical radiation research. The Artemis™ 320 is available for purchase through the CIRP program and other institutional funding programs.

Media Contact:

Pavlina Frolik

VP, Sales & Marketing

Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc.

3010 N Military Trail #220

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Contact- (561) 931-2086

[email protected]

www.empyreanmed.com

SOURCE Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc.