BOCA RATON, Fla. and JESSUPS VILLAGE, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc. (www.empyreanmed.com), a leading Florida-based radiation oncology company, and Hamilton Reserve Bank ("HRB" www.hrbank.com), the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean with more than USD 4.2 billion in assets, have completed a strategic investment agreement to support Empyrean's mission to disrupt radiation oncology and launch first-in-class technologies to market in 2026. The Bank serves clients from 150 countries, operating in 15 languages and 126 currencies.

"Hamilton Reserve Bank is now an institutional shareholder of Empyrean Medical Systems," said Brittney Lovely, Managing Director, North America, Hamilton Reserve Bank. "The Bank has made an equity investment and will arrange a credit line of up to USD 20 million, subject to customary terms and conditions, to support Empyrean's product sales beginning in 2026. We believe Empyrean is well-positioned for breakthrough successes in the oncology industry."

Kal Fishman, Chairman and CEO of Empyrean Medical Systems, commented: "We are pleased that Hamilton Reserve Bank has become a significant shareholder in Empyrean Medical Systems and an institutional backer of our mission to change radiation oncology for good. HRB's strategic investment will accelerate our disruptive product line market deployment, supporting the anticipated commencement of patient treatments in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and other leading luminary cancer centers around the world, subject to applicable regulatory clearances."

"With Empyrean Medical Systems, the world finally has a highly effective, first-in-class technology to treat cancer and save more lives," said Hamilton Reserve Bank General Counsel Sebastian Ambrose, who has spearheaded the investment. "Hamilton Reserve Bank is pleased to join other world-renowned institutions such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, which owns 15% of Empyrean and Mayo Clinic as co-shareholders in Empyrean Medical Systems."

About Empyrean Medical Systems

Empyrean Medical Systems develops and commercializes a new approach for delivering radiation therapy originally discovered by MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers. The Magnetically Optimized Very High Energy Electron Therapy (MOVHEET) method has the potential to significantly improve the precision, cost, and efficacy of radiation therapy delivered by conventional legacy methods for cancer treatment, and to reduce side effects. The patented Empyrean product lines leverage the unique dosimetric characteristics of magnetically optimized, very-high-energy electron beams and x-ray photon beam sculpting to treat malignant tumors. The MOVHEET system is designed from the ground up to deliver both conventional and FLASH dose-rate radiotherapy with enhanced precision, thereby increasing its efficacy and safety. Empyrean holds a large IP portfolio and is poised for revenue growth from product sales in 2026 and beyond.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

Hamilton Reserve Bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank and the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean. As the hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton Reserve Bank serves a rapidly expanding clientele from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies in broad collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon, Banco Santander, among many other leading correspondent banks. Featured as a global success story powered by Temenos, the world's most advanced banking software, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory history, an asset base of more than USD 4.2 billion, and fully automated new customer account approval 100% online in 20 minutes, executing bank wires in seconds worldwide, delivering a fast, reliable, compliant, and white glove private banking experience for businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

SOURCE Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc.