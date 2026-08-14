A Moment of Xen Expands Its Wellness & Innovation Platform with Strategic Partnership Featuring Leela Quantum Tech's "Beyond the Signal" Series

Nationally syndicated multimedia platform and flagship iHeartRadio program launches an original editorial series exploring the future of science, human performance, resilience, and frequency-based innovation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Moment of Xen, the nationally syndicated multimedia platform hosted by Xen Sams, today announced a strategic partnership with Leela Quantum Tech, a global innovator in quantum energy and frequency-based wellness technologies. Together, the two organizations are launching Beyond the Signal, an original editorial series dedicated to exploring the evolving intersection of science, technology, consciousness, health, resilience, and human performance.

Leela Quantum Tech

As interest continues to grow in emerging technologies that support well-being and optimize everyday performance, Beyond the Signal will feature internationally recognized scientists, physicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, elite athletes, and thought leaders sharing research, insights, and practical perspectives on the innovations shaping the future of human potential.

Each installment will premiere during A Moment of Xen's flagship broadcast on 710 WOR – The Voice of New York, iHeartRadio, Saturdays from 9:00–10:00 p.m. Eastern, before being distributed through the show's national radio syndication network, worldwide digital streaming platforms, OTT and OTA television, podcast channels, and expansive social media ecosystem.

Exploring the Future of Human Potential

Designed to make complex scientific concepts accessible to mainstream audiences, Beyond the Signal will examine topics including:

Human performance optimization

Stress and resilience

Frequency-based technologies

Recovery and longevity

Biohacking

Emerging wellness innovations

Environmental stressors

Consciousness research

Integrative health

The future of science and well-being

The series builds upon A Moment of Xen's signature "Experts on the Microphone" format, connecting audiences with respected voices who are shaping conversations across medicine, science, technology, and innovation.

"Our audience has always been curious, informed, and eager to discover what's next," said Xen Sams, host of A Moment of Xen. "Beyond the Signal creates a space where respected experts can share emerging ideas, groundbreaking research, and meaningful conversations that inspire people to think differently about health, resilience, and the future of human performance."

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

The partnership reflects a shared vision between A Moment of Xen and Leela Quantum Tech to deliver credible, thought-provoking conversations that educate, inspire curiosity, and introduce audiences to emerging ideas shaping tomorrow's world.

The Leela Quantum Tech marketing team shared:

"Leela Quantum Tech is proud to partner with A Moment of Xen, a nationally syndicated multimedia platform that shares our passion for education, innovation, and empowering people through meaningful conversations. Through Beyond the Signal, audiences will be introduced to cutting-edge research, emerging technologies, and thought-provoking discussions exploring the intersection of science, consciousness, health, and human potential. Together, we are committed to helping people discover new ideas, new possibilities, and innovative tools that support resilience, performance, and well-being in today's rapidly evolving world."

A Growing National Multimedia Platform

Now celebrating more than six and a half years on the air, A Moment of Xen has grown from a flagship New York radio program into a nationally syndicated multimedia platform connecting audiences with many of the world's leading physicians, scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and industry experts.

Each flagship episode debuts on 710 WOR – The Voice of New York, iHeartRadio, before reaching audiences through nationally syndicated radio affiliates, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Louisiana, and Atlanta, as well as worldwide digital streaming, OTT and OTA television, podcast distribution, and on-demand platforms.

The show's highly engaged digital community generates millions of social media impressions each month, extending every conversation through exclusive content, expert collaborations, and audience engagement across multiple platforms. Xen Sams maintains an active presence on Instagram at @XENSAMS, where listeners continue the dialogue with guests and discover additional educational content beyond each broadcast.

Continuing to Expand Expert-Led Storytelling

The launch of Beyond the Signal further strengthens A Moment of Xen's growing portfolio of branded editorial series, which spotlight influential voices across health, medicine, science, wellness, business, technology, entertainment, travel, fashion, cryptocurrency, fintech, cannabis, and culture.

By combining trusted journalism, expert perspectives, and engaging storytelling, the platform continues to connect audiences with the people and ideas shaping the future while making complex topics relevant, accessible, and actionable.

About A Moment of Xen

A Moment of Xen is a nationally syndicated multimedia platform hosted by Xen Sams, delivering expert-led conversations across health, wellness, medicine, science, technology, business, travel, entertainment, fashion, cryptocurrency, fintech, cannabis, and culture from the perspective of the modern millennial mom.

Each flagship episode premieres on 710 WOR – The Voice of New York, iHeartRadio, Saturdays from 9:00–10:00 p.m. Eastern, before being distributed nationally across radio affiliates and worldwide through digital streaming, OTT and OTA television, podcasts, and social media.

Known for its signature "Experts on the Microphone" format, the platform has spent more than six and a half years connecting audiences with the innovators, pioneers, and thought leaders driving meaningful conversations while generating millions of social media impressions every month.

Media Contact

A Moment of Xen

125 West 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @XENSAMS

About Leela Quantum Tech

Leela Quantum Tech is a leading innovator in quantum energy and frequency-based wellness technologies. Its proprietary platform powers a range of products and services designed to support energy, performance, resilience, and well-being while helping people thrive in today's increasingly connected world. Trusted by elite athletes, practitioners, and wellness enthusiasts worldwide, Leela Quantum Tech is pioneering innovative solutions at the intersection of science, frequency, and well-being.

SOURCE A Moment of Xen Show