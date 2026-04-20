A Moment of Xen Rapidly Scales Nationwide, Expanding Across Radio, Streaming, OTT and Live Experiences with Bosque Ranch

In just six and a half years, the platform has rapidly expanded across major U.S. markets, building one of the fastest-growing audiences in streaming entertainment.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Moment of Xen, the nationally distributed radio show and media platform hosted by Xen Sams, continues to accelerate its national growth, expanding across the New York Tri-State area, Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles while building a high-velocity, multi-platform media ecosystem.

For over six and a half years, the show's flagship home has been 710 WOR The Voice of New York. From that foundation, A Moment of Xen has expanded across additional stations and markets nationwide, delivering content across:

Live terrestrial radio

Digital streaming

OTT (over-the-top television)

OTA (over-the-air broadcast television)

Social-first interactive platforms

Scaling Through Expert-Led, Cultural Storytelling

A Moment of Xen delivers conversations across film, fashion, pop culture, cryptocurrency, cannabis, health, entertainment, fintech, and emerging trends, translating complex topics through a modern millennial mom's perspective.

The platform features KOLs, authors, founders, influencers, celebrities, and recognized experts, known for identifying disruptive ideas early and delivering them through its signature format—experts on the microphone.

Bosque Ranch Integration Launches Live Experiences

A Moment of Xen announces a strategic integration with Bosque Ranch, founded by Taylor Sheridan, supporting national marketing and advertising for the Bosque Ranch Live Music Concert Series, taking place September 12 in Weatherford, Texas. Xen Sams will host the Bosque Ranch Live Speaker Series and produce and distribute speaker series content across its media channels.

This collaboration officially launches the platform into live experiences and experiential storytelling, expanding beyond broadcast into real-world audience engagement.

www.bosqueranchlive.com

Meliá Hotels International & The Lifestyle Edit

Meliá Hotels International, a global hospitality leader rooted in Mediterranean values, partners with A Moment of Xen in The Lifestyle Edit series to explore hospitality through a cultural and human lens, spotlighting how design, technology, sustainability, and storytelling shape modern travel experiences.

This collaboration engaged a new generation of travelers and supports the vision that hotels have transformed from not just places to stay, but as platforms for connection, cultural exchange, and emotional experiences.

www.melia.com

DiamondLake (DLMI) & The Heart of Influence

A Moment of Xen welcomes DiamondLake (DLMI) to their ecosystem to present The Heart of Influence series. The partnership further strengthens DiamondLake's position at the forefront of conversations shaping modern ownership, capital formation, tokenization, and innovation. As part of this evolution, Brian J. Esposito, visionary CEO of DiamondLake and Founder & CEO of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, joins A Moment of Xen as an on-air co-contributor alongside host Xen Sams to lead a dynamic series of discussions featuring influential voices across business, finance, and emerging technology sectors.

"This collaboration represents a natural extension of DiamondLake's mission to shape meaningful conversations around the future of ownership and enterprise," said Brian J. Esposito. "By bringing together visionary thinkers and actionable insights, The Heart of Influence creates a platform where ideas translate into impact. I thank Xen Sams for her thoughtful collaboration and look forward to our continued success in this partnership".

www.diamondlake.com

Strategic Partner Ecosystem

The platform continues to expand alongside aligned partners:

Once Upon A Coconut — Hydration With Heart

"Once Upon A Coconut and A Moment of Xen continue to build a powerful partnership rooted in purpose, storytelling, and community. Together, we spotlight influential voices from all walks of life, sharing authentic wellness journeys that inspire healthier, more mindful living. The collaboration has expanded beyond the airwaves into high-energy iHeart events, meaningful charity initiatives, and brand-driven experiences that bring our mission to life."





"Once Upon A Coconut and A Moment of Xen continue to build a powerful partnership rooted in purpose, storytelling, and community. Together, we spotlight influential voices from all walks of life, sharing authentic wellness journeys that inspire healthier, more mindful living. The collaboration has expanded beyond the airwaves into high-energy iHeart events, meaningful charity initiatives, and brand-driven experiences that bring our mission to life." Tiger Aesthetics — Sculpting The Future

"Tiger Aesthetics is built for the future of regenerative aesthetics and has partnered with A Moment of Xen to expand awareness of alloClae and regenerative aesthetics through the voices of both providers and patients. We deliver high-quality products spanning facial rejuvenation, breast aesthetics, and body contouring. Our portfolio, grounded in innovative structural adipose tissue technologies features alloClae, the first of its kind innovation in body contouring."





"Tiger Aesthetics is built for the future of regenerative aesthetics and has partnered with A Moment of Xen to expand awareness of alloClae and regenerative aesthetics through the voices of both providers and patients. We deliver high-quality products spanning facial rejuvenation, breast aesthetics, and body contouring. Our portfolio, grounded in innovative structural adipose tissue technologies features alloClae, the first of its kind innovation in body contouring." Your Home TV — Media Partners, Global Streaming and National Radio.

"A Moment of Xen is a founding channel partner of Your Home TV, a partnership which began in 2022. Your Home TV is a creative collaborative providing FREE home entertainment and home-related content to global audiences on mobile devices in more than 80 countries. A Moment of Xen and Your Home TV team up on Advertisers, Program Guests, and Execution of Audience-Reach Strategies."





"A Moment of Xen is a founding channel partner of Your Home TV, a partnership which began in 2022. Your Home TV is a creative collaborative providing FREE home entertainment and home-related content to global audiences on mobile devices in more than 80 countries. A Moment of Xen and Your Home TV team up on Advertisers, Program Guests, and Execution of Audience-Reach Strategies." Melillo Method and Dr. Robert Melillo — The Brain Blueprint and The Write Brain Segment

"Dr. Robert Melillo and the Melillo Method are proud to partner with A Moment of Xen, coming together around a shared goal of creating clear, meaningful conversations about brain health and neurodevelopment. Through this collaboration, we focus on helping complex brain science make sense to families, professionals, and the general public with a focus on understanding rather than headlines."





"Dr. Robert Melillo and the Melillo Method are proud to partner with A Moment of Xen, coming together around a shared goal of creating clear, meaningful conversations about brain health and neurodevelopment. Through this collaboration, we focus on helping complex brain science make sense to families, professionals, and the general public with a focus on understanding rather than headlines." CO2Lift — LIFTED by Science and GOING DEEP

"Lana Kerr, CEO of CO2Lift®, is a science-driven founder leading two podcast platforms on the A Moment of Xen network. LIFTED by Science delivers clinical authority and evidence-based conversations around regenerative aesthetics and innovation. GOING DEEP powers the HERgevity movement, a longevity-focused platform elevating women's leadership and real-world business journeys. Together, CO2Lift®, LIFTED by Science, and GOING DEEP form an ecosystem rooted in science-backed credibility, thoughtful storytelling, and long-term collaboration, prioritizing education and impact as we grow into 2026."





"Lana Kerr, CEO of CO2Lift®, is a science-driven founder leading two podcast platforms on the A Moment of Xen network. LIFTED by Science delivers clinical authority and evidence-based conversations around regenerative aesthetics and innovation. GOING DEEP powers the HERgevity movement, a longevity-focused platform elevating women's leadership and real-world business journeys. Together, CO2Lift®, LIFTED by Science, and GOING DEEP form an ecosystem rooted in science-backed credibility, thoughtful storytelling, and long-term collaboration, prioritizing education and impact as we grow into 2026." We Play It Forward Foundation — philanthropy through storytelling

"The We Play It Forward Foundation's partnership with A Moment of Xen reflects a shared commitment to raising awareness and supporting important causes through thoughtful storytelling and community engagement. By combining philanthropy, connection, and creativity, this partnership helps expand the reach of the work we are doing and the lives we hope to touch."





"The We Play It Forward Foundation's partnership with A Moment of Xen reflects a shared commitment to raising awareness and supporting important causes through thoughtful storytelling and community engagement. By combining philanthropy, connection, and creativity, this partnership helps expand the reach of the work we are doing and the lives we hope to touch." Cyspera — Better Brighter You

"Cyspera's partnership with A MoMent of Xen reflects a shared vision of skin confidence that is both science-led and rooted in real impact on how people feel in their own skin. Together, we aim to empower individuals to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin, while raising awareness of the realities of pigmentation. By combining dermatologic expertise with authentic community engagement, we support a more inclusive and radiant future for skin health."





"Cyspera's partnership with A MoMent of Xen reflects a shared vision of skin confidence that is both science-led and rooted in real impact on how people feel in their own skin. Together, we aim to empower individuals to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin, while raising awareness of the realities of pigmentation. By combining dermatologic expertise with authentic community engagement, we support a more inclusive and radiant future for skin health." Society Brands — The Clean Collective

We elevate, evolve, and empower brands to do better in offering safe, toxin-free products for use in, on, and around the body. We transform product portfolios to align with the highest standards of clean living and ensure gentle, holistic solutions are more accessible to consumers.





We elevate, evolve, and empower brands to do better in offering safe, toxin-free products for use in, on, and around the body. We transform product portfolios to align with the highest standards of clean living and ensure gentle, holistic solutions are more accessible to consumers. MTK Group NY —- Elevating Experiences

Creating unforgettable moments from luxury travel to casino parties to custom awards and engraving.

Leadership Perspective

"We've built this platform to move at the speed of culture," said Xen Sams.

"This is about creating a space where storytelling, strategy, and scale intersect—and where our partners grow with us in meaningful ways."

About A Moment of Xen

A Moment of Xen is a nationally distributed radio and digital streaming show and multi-platform media platform delivering expert-led conversations across culture, wellness, business, beauty, and innovation from a modern millennial mom's perspective via experts on the microphone.

https://linktr.ee/amomentofxen_xensams

https://amomentofxen.com/

For press and media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE A Moment of Xen Show