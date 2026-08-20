HSE Creates a Dedicated Platform for Discovering New Partners and Emerging Capabilities: Connecting Suppliers and Solutions to Transform the Hardlines Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade shows help buyers find products, and the Hardlines Supplier Event (HSE) was built to help them find their next supplier. HSE launches with the goal to help retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and brands discover new suppliers faster and build stronger sourcing relationships.

March 2027 Hardlines Supplier Event in Las Vegas is a show committed to a sourcing-first approach, combining targeted matchmaking, personalized recommendations, and data-driven introductions to help attendees make meaningful connections faster, for better business outcomes. The result is a more efficient, targeted, and productive sourcing experience. A New Event Debuts, Hardlines Supplier Event (HSE), as Hardlines Buyers Seek More Supplier Choice, Agility and Innovation. HSE Creates a Dedicated Platform for Discovering New Partners and Emerging Capabilities: Connecting Suppliers and Solutions to Transform the Hardlines Marketplace .

Taking place March 9-10, 2027, in Las Vegas, HSE is where the hardlines industry – including tools, hardware, home improvement, lawn & garden, outdoor living, storage, plumbing, electrical, sporting and recreational goods, housewares, automotive and more – comes to find what's next. The two-day experience brings together retailers, brands, distributors, wholesalers, and private label leaders with qualified suppliers from around the world, making it easier to uncover new sourcing opportunities, strengthen supply chains, accelerate product development, and build the partnerships needed to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

What sets HSE apart is its sourcing-first approach, combining targeted matchmaking, personalized recommendations, and data-driven introductions to help attendees make meaningful connections faster, for better business outcomes. The result is a more efficient, targeted, and productive sourcing experience.

HSE provides a growth platform for manufacturers, OEM/ODM partners, private-label suppliers, and other capability-driven organizations looking to secure new retail, distribution, wholesale, and consumer-brand business across North America. By connecting suppliers directly with buyers seeking new capabilities, the event helps accelerate partnership development and commercial opportunities.

HSE helps retailers and brands build stronger supplier networks by connecting them with qualified manufacturing partners, enabling them to evaluate capabilities, uncover new sourcing opportunities, and diversify their supply chains. By supporting stronger private label programs and reducing sourcing risk, HSE helps businesses stay agile and competitive in a changing market.

Through curated matchmaking and personalized recommendations, HSE accelerates supplier discovery and helps attendees quickly identify partners aligned with their business needs. Buyers can evaluate and connect with suppliers based on critical factors such as capabilities, certifications, production capacity, MOQ flexibility, sourcing regions, and scalability, making sourcing faster, smarter and more strategic.

For suppliers and exhibitors HSE provides direct access to buyers actively seeking new sourcing partners. By showcasing their capabilities to a highly qualified audience, participants can increase visibility, build meaningful business relationships, and expand their pipeline of long-term growth opportunities.

Program Highlights

Supplier Review

The expanded Supplier Review program serves as the foundation of the HSE experience. Qualified buyers share their sourcing priorities, categories of interest, and business requirements in advance, while suppliers submit detailed capability profiles. HSE then facilitates targeted introductions and recommended meetings, allowing buyers to spend less time searching and more time evaluating potential partners. The result is a more productive sourcing experience and higher-quality business opportunities for both attendees and exhibitors.

HSE Executive Circle

Designed for senior retail and consumer brand sourcing leaders, the HSE Executive Circle is HSE's invitation-only executive buyer program. "The Executive Circle represents a new approach to buyer engagement at HSE. We're moving beyond the traditional VIP model to create a program centered on purposeful introductions, supplier discovery and measurable sourcing outcomes. Our goal is simple: help buyers spend less time searching and more time building the supplier relationships that will drive their business forward," said Hector Morfin, Event Director.

Members receive:

Personalized agenda planning

Concierge-level support

Executive networking opportunities

Curated supplier introductions

Dedicated meeting experiences

Qualified participants may also be eligible for hosted travel benefits tied to active engagement in curated meetings and networking activities.

Supplier Xchange

Supplier Xchange is HSE's signature networking experience, designed to facilitate meaningful buyer-supplier interactions through curated, capability-based networking sessions. Each session aligns participants based on sourcing priorities, product categories, manufacturing capabilities, and business objectives, creating an efficient forum for discovering partners, exchanging ideas, and accelerating commercial opportunities. By prioritizing relevance over volume, Supplier Xchange transforms networking into measurable business outcomes.

HSE Conference Program

Included with every attendee badge, the HSE Conference Program complements supplier discovery with practical business education and industry insights. Through partnerships with industry associations, research organizations, media partners, retailers, and sourcing experts, sessions will explore topics including:

Supplier discovery and evaluation

Sourcing strategy

Private label growth

Product development

Manufacturing trends

Consumer insights

Supply chain resilience

The goal is to provide actionable education that helps attendees make better sourcing decisions while maximizing the value of connections made at the event.

Learn more information at https://www.hardlinessupplierevent.com/

About Hardlines Supplier Event (HSE)

The Hardlines Supplier Event (HSE) is the premier U.S. event dedicated to global supplier discovery for the hardlines industry. Bringing together retailers, distributors, wholesalers, consumer brands, manufacturers, private label suppliers, and innovators from around the world, HSE helps organizations discover new supplier partners, evaluate manufacturing capabilities, and build stronger sourcing pipelines through curated programs including Supplier Review, Supplier Xchange, and the invitation-only HSE Executive Circle. https://www.hardlinessupplierevent.com/

About RX: RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX: RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Media Contact:

HSE Public Relations

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SOURCE Hardlines Supplier Event