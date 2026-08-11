A Place At Home Debuts on 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Senior care franchise ranks No. 3085 nationally, marking a major milestone for the Omaha-based brand

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place At Home, a senior-focused home care provider franchise, has debuted on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company earned the rank of No. 3085 on the prestigious annual list, which recognizes the nation's fastest-growing privately held businesses. A Place At Home achieved 98% total growth from 2022-2025, representing a 25.7% annualized growth rate.

The recognition marks a major milestone for A Place At Home, which was founded in Omaha by childhood friends Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich. What started as a local senior care company has grown into a national franchise system with more than 50 locations across 22 states, united around a mission of helping seniors remain safe, supported and as independent as possible at home.

A Place At Home also ranked No. 310 among healthcare and medical companies, No. 10 among Omaha companies and No. 14 among Nebraska companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000.

"This recognition is a major moment for A Place At Home and the team that built this company from the ground up," said Mike Boyer, CEO of Dovida North America. "A Place At Home has always had the heart of a smaller, founder-led organization, paired with the ambition and discipline to grow the right way. Debuting on the Inc. 5000 and ranking among the top healthcare and medical companies on the list is an achievement this entire team should be incredibly proud of. It reflects smart growth, strong franchise owners and a deep belief in helping seniors and families."

A Place At Home's growth has been fueled by rising demand for home-based senior care and a franchise model designed to support local owners as they serve families in their communities. The brand provides personalized services that include companion care, help with daily activities, medication reminders, meal preparation, transportation, respite care, care coordination, live-in care options and assistance with identifying senior living options when needed.

"When A Place At Home began, Jerod and I believed senior care could be more personal, responsive and supportive for families," said Dustin Distefano, COO and co-founder of A Place At Home. "This ranking means so much because it reflects years of hard work by a team deeply committed to our mission. We have grown thoughtfully, built strong local businesses and stayed focused on the families we serve. We thank our franchise owners, caregivers and everyone who helped bring this brand to this point."

The Inc. 5000 recognition comes as A Place At Home enters its next chapter as part of Dovida, a global home care provider with 21 years of experience delivering person-centered care across seven countries. The recognition validates the strength of the business A Place At Home has built while underscoring the momentum it carries into this next phase of growth.

With Dovida's support and global experience, A Place At Home is positioned to build on its momentum while continuing to invest in franchise owner support, caregiver development, operational strength and high-quality care for seniors and families.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For more information about A Place At Home, visit www.aplaceathome.com.

About A Place At Home

A Place At Home provides personalized senior-focused care services, including in-home care, care coordination, and assistance with finding and transitioning to senior living options. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the company aims to help seniors stay safe, supported, and as independent as possible. A Place At Home is part of Dovida, a global home care provider. Visit www.aplaceathome.com for more information.

Contact:

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse

[email protected]

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE A Place At Home