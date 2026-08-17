A Practical Guide to Conducting In-Trial Patient Interviews, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to plan and conduct in-trial patient interviews within a live clinical trial. The session will cover how to embed interviews in the main protocol, align objectives and timing, develop fit-for-purpose interview guides and handle safety events with full trial traceability. Attendees will also explore the documentation, training, tracking and archiving needed to support compliant execution without adding unnecessary trial complexity.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulators increasingly would like to see the patient voice included to inform drug development, and in-trial patient interviews are one of the most direct ways to capture it. Done well, they transform patient experience into evidence that can support a regulatory submission.

With the increasing regulatory focus, the question is less often whether to include interviews and increasingly about how to: specifically, how to execute them compliantly within a live trial, where evidentiary standards and operational demands must be met simultaneously.

What this session covers

Our earlier session addressed compliance and provider requirements. This one focuses on the operational execution from the sponsor's perspective. We will walk through the steps of defining interview objectives, project planning, preparation, and execution, with the primary focus firmly on the operational aspects. Analysis and reporting will be touched on, but the deep dive into those will be reserved for a future session.

We will discuss:

embedding interviews directly in the main trial protocol

timing interviews against both objectives and operational realities

building an interview guide that is fit for purpose

practical safeguards so no interviews are lost

handling safety events that surface during an interview, with full traceability back to the trial

Where this fits in your work

Across clinical operations, safety, trial management, COA development, and strategic trial design, teams are increasingly being asked to incorporate the patient voice, and an efficient way of doing that is through in-trial patient interviews. If interviews are part of your trials, or you are exploring whether they should be, this session gives you a clear, operational picture of what it actually takes to run them compliantly, without overcomplicating the trial.

One theme runs through all of it: running compliant in-trial interviews that yield genuine insights is about dedicated expertise, structure, regulatory grounding, and GCP-compliant systems built for the purpose.

Join experts from CLINIGMA®, Jens Harald Kongsø, MSc in Economics, Founder and CEO; Julie Perch, MA in Applied Cultural Analysis, Chief Operating Officer; and Linda Nelsen, MHS in Epidemiology, Scientific Lead, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Practical Guide to Conducting In-Trial Patient Interviews.

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