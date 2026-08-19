SUZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is from Shuzhi Society.

AISpeech is pleased to announce that its flagship MA600D Matrix Array Microphone has been named a finalist in two categories at the AV Awards 2026: Audio Technology of the Year and Communication Technology of the Year.

A Proud Milestone for AISpeech! Matrix Array Microphone Named AV Awards 2026 Finalist in Two Categories

The AV Awards are organized by AV Magazine and are among the UK's leading professional AV industry awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across people, projects, teams, technologies, and businesses in the AV sector. According to the official AV Awards judging process, entries are reviewed through a rigorous, fair, and transparent process by an independent panel of senior industry representatives, consultants, end users, and key AV professionals.

Following MA600D's earlier Best of Show recognition at ISE and InfoComm this year, this latest shortlist recognition marks another important milestone for AISpeech in the global professional AV market. From international exhibitions to industry awards, MA600D continues to gain attention for its AI-powered audio performance, sound reinforcement, flexible deployment, and value in real-world meeting and collaboration environments.

At the center of MA600D is AISpeech's proprietary patented ClearSpeakAI technology. Designed for modern meeting rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, and hybrid collaboration spaces, MA600D integrates matrix array microphone technology with AI audio processing to support clear voice pickup, intelligent noise reduction, dereverberation, echo cancellation, automatic gain control, and sound reinforcement. These capabilities help deliver more stable and natural communication experiences in complex acoustic environments.

Beyond standard meeting and collaboration spaces, MA600D has also been used in stage and high-level conference scenarios. At InfoComm China 2026 in Beijing, it powered the opening main stage and exclusive Executive Roundtable, supporting leadership discussions with clear voice pickup amid busy exhibition noise and gaining recognition from AVIXA on site. More recently, at InfoComm Asia 2026, MA600D powered the main stage audio for the Smart Tech Stage, supporting keynote sessions and live presentations with clear and reliable sound. It also supported roundtable sessions at the 32nd APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, where multilateral discussions placed high demands on stable voice pickup and natural sound reinforcement. These real-world deployments further demonstrate MA600D's adaptability in complex, professional AV environments.

Being shortlisted in both Audio Technology of the Year and Communication Technology of the Year reflects not only the product's audio performance, but also its role in supporting the broader shift toward smarter, AI-enabled collaboration. As professional spaces continue to demand clearer communication, simpler deployment, and more adaptive audio systems, AISpeech remains focused on bringing intelligent audio innovation to global customers and partners.

Looking ahead, AISpeech will continue to advance AI-powered voice pickup, sound clarity, sound reinforcement, and system integration, helping professional AV users create more reliable and efficient communication experiences across meeting, education, event, and collaboration spaces.

SOURCE Shuzhi Society