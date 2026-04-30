A Record-Breaking Cinco de Mayo: Avocados From Mexico Celebrates Estimated 235M+ Pounds of Avocados With This Can't-Miss Guac Fiesta

Together with actor and producer Diego Boneta, the brand is unveiling a first-of-its-kind guac collection including twists on the classic dip like Hot Honey and Spicy Dill Pickle

The recipe for success:

The U.S. projects to import a record-shattering, estimated 235M+ pounds of Mexican avocados leading up to Cinco de Mayo 1 — and that calls for the ultimate celebration!

To mark the milestone, Avocados From Mexico is teaming up with actor and producer Diego Boneta to prove that every great Cinco fiesta starts with guac, dropping five specialty recipes that celebrate both beloved family traditions and bold, inventive new flavors.

Because there's no Cinco de Mayo without guac, the fiesta is hitting the streets of New York City on May 5 with the brand's Guaco Truck. Fans will be able to bring any food for a free flavor upgrade with one of the five new guacs. Arrive early for a chance to have your guac served by Diego himself!

For those celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home, all five specialty recipes — which include inventive flavors like Spicy Dill Pickle and Hot Honey — will be available online at avocadosfrommexico.com/cincodemayo starting April 30, allowing fans everywhere to plan their parties ahead of time and prove once and for all that Guac Makes the Fiesta.

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Cinco de Mayo, it's time to put down the cocktail shakers and pick up the Avocados From Mexico. With nearly half of all consumers now interested in the sober curious movement2, the focus of what makes a great party is shifting. The proof? Just take a look at the numbers: In the four weeks leading up to Cinco de Mayo, the U.S. is expected to import more than 235 million pounds of Mexican avocados — a record high. That's why this Cinco de Mayo, Avocados From Mexico and Diego Boneta are proving that the true, undeniable centerpiece of the fiesta isn't the drink in your hand, but the flavor-packed bowl of guac on the table.

Diego Boneta gets the fiesta started with his favorite family recipe: Mama Boneta’s Guac. From left to right: Mama Boneta’s Guac, Hot Honey Guac, Fiesta Guac, Roasted Corn Guac, Spicy Dill Pickle Guac

A Guac for Every Taste

Fans are expected to devour more than 235 million pounds of Mexican avocados in the four weeks leading up to the holiday, making one thing clear: Cinco Starts with Guac. After all, guac is the vibrant, flavorful soul of an authentic fiesta and a tradition made for sharing. To help make this classic more flavorful than ever, Avocados From Mexico partnered with Mexican actor, producer and guac aficionado, Diego Boneta, to curate five specialty recipes that'll be the star of your holiday spread. These fresh takes are designed to bring bold, exciting new flavors to all your favorite Mexican dishes, from tacos and nachos to quesadillas and carne asada, and more:

Mama Boneta's Guac : Get a taste of tradition with Diego's family recipe straight from his mother's kitchen. Loaded with a smokey chipotle kick, cumin and fresh lime, this is the authentic, party-starting flavor that fuels a true fiesta.

: Get a taste of tradition with Diego's family recipe straight from his mother's kitchen. Loaded with a smokey chipotle kick, cumin and fresh lime, this is the authentic, party-starting flavor that fuels a true fiesta. Fiesta Guacamole : This is the ultimate party-starter in a bowl. A vibrant mix of tequila reduction, fresh tomato, crisp red onion and a bold kick from serrano peppers creates a classic, can't-stop-eating-it guac that brings the celebration to every bite.

: This is the ultimate party-starter in a bowl. A vibrant mix of tequila reduction, fresh tomato, crisp red onion and a bold kick from serrano peppers creates a classic, can't-stop-eating-it guac that brings the celebration to every bite. Roasted Corn Guacamole : Looking for a smokey and sweet superstar for your table? This recipe features the delicious flavor of roasted corn, complemented by fresh tomato, red onion and a touch of sour cream for an extra-creamy texture that's simply irresistible.

: Looking for a smokey and sweet superstar for your table? This recipe features the delicious flavor of roasted corn, complemented by fresh tomato, red onion and a touch of sour cream for an extra-creamy texture that's simply irresistible. Spicy Dill Pickle Guacamole : Your two biggest cravings, one incredible dip. We've combined the zesty, tangy crunch of dill pickles with a fiery blast of serrano peppers for a wildly addictive and outrageously fun flavor combination you won't be able to stop eating.

: Your two biggest cravings, one incredible dip. We've combined the zesty, tangy crunch of dill pickles with a fiery blast of serrano peppers for a wildly addictive and outrageously fun flavor combination you won't be able to stop eating. Hot Honey Guacamole : The perfect harmony of sweet and heat. A generous drizzle of spicy-sweet honey adds a warm, lingering kick to every bite. Mix in a variety of peppers for extra spice and cotija for creaminess, and you've got a trendy, totally irresistible flavor.

"For me, authentic flavor comes from the heart, and so many of my favorite memories are tied to family meals," said Diego Boneta. "My mom's guac has always been the start of our celebrations, and I'm so excited to be sharing that same, beloved recipe with fans — along with four other incredible new twists for every taste. I had the best time bringing the flavors from my home to life with Avocados From Mexico. I can't wait to see all the reactions as people hopefully start making these recipes part of their own Cinco memories."

"Guac" the Party Started

To kick off Cinco right, Avocados From Mexico and Diego are hitting the streets of New York City with all five recipes in the Guaco Truck, a party on wheels that flips the script: you bring the food, and we'll bring the FREE epic guac topping. Bring any dish, from your pizza and donuts to your sad desk salad or street hot dog, and Avocados From Mexico will transform your plate into a full-on fiesta. Crash the party on May 5 at Hudson Yards from 1-4 p.m., where Diego himself will be serving up tastes of guac to flavor-loving fans who arrive early.

"We're seeing a real cultural shift in how people, especially new generations, are choosing to celebrate — they're drinking less and connecting more through shared experiences like food," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "That trend is why we're prepping for our biggest Cinco ever, anticipating more than 235 million pounds of Mexican avocado imports in the four weeks leading up to the holiday. We're reminding everyone that a real fiesta starts with guac, not a margarita. Avocados have a special way of bringing people together, and our goal is to put that experience at the heart of the holiday, proving that every great celebration starts with Avocados From Mexico."

Whether you're celebrating with Diego at the brand's Guaco Truck or hosting your own Cinco gathering at home, the core theme is the same: Guac Makes the Fiesta. Starting April 30, fans far and wide will be able to access all five specialty recipes at https://avocadosfrommexico.com/cincodemayo/.

Don't miss a moment of flavor! Use the hashtag #GuacMakesTheFiesta to share your Guaco Truck creations, follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or X (@AvosFromMexico). and keep an eye on Diego Boneta's Instagram (@diego) as he gives you an inside look at the party and his delicious, must-have recipes.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

SOURCES:

1 https://hassavocadoboard.com/

2 https://www.mintel.com/press-centre/nearly-4-in-10-us-consumers-closely-or-occasionally-follow-a-sober-curious-lifestyle/

Media Contact:

Ana Ambrosi

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A Record-Breaking Cinco de Mayo: Avocados From Mexico Celebrates Estimated 235M+ Pounds of Avocado With This Can't-Miss Guac Fiesta