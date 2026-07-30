The new digital experience reinforces the brand's commitment to innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to make avocado education as accessible and always good as avocados themselves

Key takeaways:

Just in time for National Avocado Day, Avocados From Mexico is launching AVO.AI, a groundbreaking conversational AI platform designed to answer every consumer question — from ripeness and recipes to storage — making the brand the first in the produce industry to deploy a custom AI educational tool.

Celebrating a record-breaking season where Americans enjoyed an unprecedented 2.76 billion pounds of Mexican avocado imports, the new tool helps fans make the most of every avocado.

Powered by advanced AI and trained exclusively on the brand's extensive educational library, AVO.AI empowers fans with ultimate produce confidence, taking the uncertainty out of selecting, ripening and storing.

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Avocado Day, Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., has launched AVO.AI, a custom AI-powered answer engine designed to transform how consumers find reliable answers to avocado-related kitchen, storage, nutrition and recipe questions. The launch follows a record-breaking season where Americans enjoyed an unprecedented 2.76 billion pounds of Mexican avocado imports, highlighting the brand's rapid growth and the massive demand for digital consumer resources.

Just in time for National Avocado Day, Avocados From Mexico is launching AVO.AI, a groundbreaking conversational AI platform designed to answer every consumer question — from ripeness and recipes to storage — making the brand the first in the produce industry to deploy a custom AI educational tool.

While many brands are experimenting with generic third-party AI integrations, Avocados From Mexico is launching the produce industry's first custom answer engine. Bypassing traditional search rabbit holes, AVO.AI acts as a knowledgeable kitchen sidekick, delivering tailored answers from the brand's trusted vault of educational content. It's a major step forward for produce marketing, proving the immense value unlocked when high-tech and high flavor meet.

Meeting Consumers Where They Are

Consumer search behavior has shifted: people no longer want to click through endless web pages for a single prep tip — they expect immediate, reliable answers.

Unlike a generic public AI tool that pulls from the open web, AVO.AI acts as a dedicated, brand-trusted assistant. By cutting out search clutter, AVO.AI gives consumers a direct, effortless line to exact avocado inspiration and tips, exactly when they need it.

"At Avocados From Mexico, we've always been obsessed with what's next," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO. "We've spent years using AI to bring unexpected, fun experiences to our fans, and AVO.AI is our next big leap. This goes beyond selling more avocados and puts the focus on making your kitchen life easier and a lot more inspired. By adding this smart, hands-on tool to our digital lineup, we're continuing to lead the category by redefining how people think about and enjoy avocados."

A Smarter, Safer Kind of Brand AI

On a technical level, AVO.AI represents a major leap forward for brand owned media. Rather than requiring consumers to browse articles or sift through search results, AVO.AI turns Avocado From Mexico's extensive content library into a conversational search experience that delivers a tailored answer to each question.

AVO.AI intuitively understands what a user is trying to accomplish and pulls highly accurate, strictly brand-safe advice. For example, when asked about avocado prep, the tool instantly delivers proper safety techniques, completely bypassing unverified or unsafe advice found on the open web.

"In building AVO.AI, we created something truly unprecedented: the first-ever AI tool dedicated exclusively to a single produce item," said Kristian Bottini, CEO of 270B. "The technology is engineered for genuine dialogue, intuitively understanding consumer intent and context to deliver helpful, conversational answers. By anchoring the AI within a curated, brand-approved vector database, we ensured AVO.AI acts as a highly responsible, trusted 'produce expert' that consumers can reliably turn to for all their culinary inspiration."

Smart Solutions for Everyday Kitchen Questions

For Avocados From Mexico, AVO.AI is more than a consumer tool — it's a strategic listening post. The anonymous insights gathered will offer an ongoing window into what users truly care about, directly fueling the brand's broader Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) strategy and shaping future content around real consumer needs. Because AVO.AI understands context, users can skip generic search results and ask highly practical questions, such as:

"How can I make guacamole if I only have half an onion?"

"I've already sliced my avocado, how can I store it so it doesn't go bad as fast?"

"What is the safest way to remove an avocado pit?"

AVO.AI is now live, representing the first phase of a broader digital evolution for Avocados From Mexico. As the platform learns and scales, Avocados From Mexico plans to continually expand its capabilities, integrating it deeper into major cultural marketing moments and continuing to redefine the intersection of agriculture and technology.

To experience AVO.AI and learn more, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avo-ai.

For more information about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, and follow the organization on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico), X (@AvosFromMexico) and TikTok (@avocadosfrommexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico