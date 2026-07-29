A-Tex Pest Management Achieves 25% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Five Consecutive Years with Scorpion

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced that A-Tex Pest Management, a Scorpion client, closed 2025 with its strongest revenue performance in the company's 23-year history. That momentum has carried into 2026, with A-Tex posting its best February in company history (a 10% increase over February 2025), its second-best month overall in March, and a record-breaking April and June.

A-Tex Pest Management

Since partnering with Scorpion in 2020, A-Tex has averaged 25% year-over-year revenue growth and has seen significant digital engagement wins, including a 48% increase in leads, a 37% increase in organic traffic year-over-year, and doubling its Google reviews in 2025 to over 1,200, with over 95% rated 5 stars and an overall 4.9-star rating. They've also seen a 15x return on investment in their partnership with Scorpion.

"Last year started with a record-breaking January and was the best year in our 23-year history. We're already breaking records again in 2026," said Jason Napolski, President of A-Tex Pest Management. "We focus on doing great work for our customers. Scorpion handles the marketing side and makes sure people can find us. That combination has worked really well for us."

A-Tex Pest Management is known for its hands-on approach and deep local expertise. Every technician is state-certified, receives ongoing training, and comes prepared to handle whatever shows up. From termites and mosquitoes to ants and wildlife removal, A-Tex takes care of Central Texas homes and businesses.

"We're proud to partner with Jason and the entire A-Tex team," said Trey Pelz, General Manager of the Pest Vertical at Scorpion. "They've built an incredible business by taking care of their customers and doing things the right way. It's been an honor to be a small part of that growth. When our clients win, we win, and seeing A-Tex continue to break records is something our entire team is proud of. We're excited about what's ahead and look forward to continuing to grow together."

Over the last five years, Scorpion has contributed significantly to A-Tex's growth. As an early adopter of Scorpion solutions, including RevenueMAX and Convert, A-Tex has consistently reached more homeowners, captured additional leads, and most importantly, converted those leads into booked services. Key initiatives in 2025 included:

A targeted advertising and SEO strategy focused on reaching high-value customers in A-Tex's most important service areas

Automated review generation and response management to build trust and visibility online

Video content added to the A-Tex website to help customers get to know the team and feel confident before they book

With a record-breaking start to 2026, the best is still ahead for A-Tex.

About A-Tex Pest Management

A-Tex Pest Management has been protecting homes and businesses in the Greater Austin area since 2002. Known for its hometown commitment, skilled technicians, and customer-first approach, A-Tex combines technical expertise with personal attention to provide solutions for a wide range of pest challenges. Their motto, "Large enough to serve, small enough to care," reflects the company's balance of capability and individualized service.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

Contact Information:

Kailee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion