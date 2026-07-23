Scorpion is Now a Technology Partner Supporting Advertising in ChatGPT, Bringing ChatGPT Ads to Local Businesses

As a technology partner, Scorpion can now create, launch, and manage ad campaigns in ChatGPT for clients directly through its existing platform

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced it is now a technology partner supporting advertising in ChatGPT, working closely with the team at OpenAI to shape the future of advertising.

The designation enables Scorpion to create, launch, and manage ad campaigns in ChatGPT on behalf of clients from the same platform they already use for the rest of their marketing. This puts local businesses in front of ChatGPT's more than 900 million weekly active users and 50 million consumer subscribers¹ as they use the platform to research, compare options, and make decisions.

"Clients have been asking me about ChatGPT Ads almost every day for months," said Ashlie Kim, Senior Vice President of Advertising at Scorpion. "We know this is something our clients have been looking forward to. We're honored to be a technology partner and are ready to see the impact ads in ChatGPT can have for local businesses."

New advertising platforms are typically slow to reach local businesses, who often lack the time or resources to take on a new login, dashboard, or vendor relationship. That gap has historically let larger national brands move into new channels well before SMBs can follow. This integration changes that, helping Scorpion's clients become early adopters on ChatGPT Ads from day one.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

¹ Source: OpenAI, February 2026.

Contact Information:

Kailee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion