A Thought-Provoking Read To Exercise The Mind

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Liberty Hill Publishing

Mar 16, 2026, 09:00 ET

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a collection of ideas to think about.

BLANKET, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Thomas Beck inspires independent thought with Soul Divided: Nurturing A Renewed Mind ($20.49, paperback, 9798868530272; $6.99, e-book, 9798868530289).

Soul Divided is a collection of poems, writings, and stories designed to encourage critical thinking in the reader.  Beck wants his readers to think deeply about the topics he raises, and not accept information as truth simply because it is written in a book.

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Soul Divided - Nurturing a Renewed Mind
Soul Divided - Nurturing a Renewed Mind

Beck said he was inspired by "the idea that the things I have experienced in my life were not only used to draw me closer to God, but to share with others so they could do the same."

Thomas Beck believes that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and that the circumstances in our lives are meant to be shared with one another. As someone who has not always been sincere about his belief, Beck realized that God provides us with experiences in order for us to have different templates built for how we should react in life, so that our appreciation of Him only increases. Beck holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree and is pursuing a small farm business with his family.

Liberty Hill Publishing is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Soul Divided: Nurturing A Renewed Mind is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Liberty Hill Publishing

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