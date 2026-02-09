Those Who Show Love To Others Leave A Legacy That Lasts

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a children's book about kindness, courage, and joy.

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kathleen Boyle Wrigley invites children and their families to get to know an officer's heart in Officer Danny And The Kindness Patrol ($19.49, paperback, 9798868527302; $5.99, e-book, 9798868527319).

The character of Officer Danny is based on Wrigley's brother, a rookie Philadelphia police officer who was killed while serving his community when he was 21 years old. By memorializing him through this children's book, Wrigley hopes that her children, as well as others, will understand that love never dies -- it simply finds new ways to shine.

Officer Danny and the Kindness Patrol

"May this book bring you smiles, inspire you to spread joy, and remind you that one person's life can make a difference in the hearts of many," said Wrigley.

Kathleen Boyle Wrigley is a school counselor and child therapist with a Master of Social Work and an M.S. in School Counseling. Alongside being a mom to Quinn, Patrick, and Harper, it is her life's highest honor and privilege to teach, to protect, to advocate for, to cheer for, to support, to love, and to pray over her students, their teachers, and their families.

Liberty Hill Publishing is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Officer Danny And The Kindness Patrol is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com .

