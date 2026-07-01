A Turning Point for Public School Facilities: Districts Modernized Decades-Old Community Use Policies in 2025-26

From a new national governance framework to enterprise-scale rollouts in some of the nation's largest school systems, districts increasingly focused on stewardship, sustainability, and accountability in the management of public facilities.

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, many school districts treated community use of public school facilities as a largely administrative function governed by policies written years, or even decades, earlier. During the 2025–26 school year, that began to change.

Facing rising operating costs, aging facilities, deferred maintenance needs, and the expiration of pandemic-era funding, school systems across the country increasingly turned their attention to how public assets are managed, shared, and sustained. The result was a growing movement toward modernizing facility-use policies, improving transparency, and treating school buildings as assets that must be governed as carefully as they are maintained.

Facilitron, a facility management and public-spaces platform serving more than 15,000 schools across 34 states, spent the year helping districts navigate that transition.

"For decades, community use of school facilities was defined almost entirely by access, without the systems, data, or accountability to understand what that access actually costs," said Jeff Benjamin, Founder and CEO of Facilitron. "This year, districts decided that was no longer good enough. They were ready to build cost-recovery policies that reflect what community use actually costs."

A New National Framework for Facility Governance

The most significant development of the year was the emergence of a shared governance framework for community use of public school facilities.

In February, Facilitron published Version 1.0 of the National Model School Board Policy for Community Use of K–12 Facilities, followed by Version 2.0 in April. Published under a Creative Commons license, the framework is available to any school district at no cost and provides guidance on how community use should be authorized, priced, administered, and overseen.

The work was informed by more than a decade of operating experience and data. Since 2014, Facilitron has helped school districts recover more than $500 million through community facility-use programs.

Executive-level board policy assessments conducted during the year revealed a common pattern: in eight of ten districts reviewed, community-user fees did not cover the basic operating costs associated with facility use. In many cases, fee schedules had not been substantially updated in years, despite significant increases in utilities, labor, maintenance, and security costs.

"There is a real hunger among school boards to modernize policies written half a century ago," Benjamin said. "Our role is to provide the data and framework needed to make those decisions deliberately, transparently, and in public rather than by default."

The governance work will be highlighted in an upcoming episode of the podcast Stretched, hosted by David Sturtz of Sturtz & Co. and Mary Filardo of the 21st Century School Fund, where the National Model Policy has been featured as a resource for district leaders evaluating facility-use practices.

Large Districts Lead a National Shift

The move toward facility governance was visible in districts of every size, from large urban systems to rapidly growing suburban communities.

Among the year's most significant milestones is Chicago Public Schools' districtwide rollout of Facilitron across more than 600 campuses, representing one of the largest facility-management implementations in K–12 education. The initiative demonstrated how major urban districts are increasingly approaching facility governance as an enterprise-wide operational function rather than a site-by-site process.

Other notable implementations and expansions during the year include Atlanta Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Socorro Independent School District, Wichita Public Schools, and a continued multi-phase expansion with Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia's largest school district.

Collectively, these and other partnerships added thousands of newly accessible public spaces to the platform, creating new opportunities for schools and communities to connect through shared use of public facilities.

Growth Beyond K–12

The same challenges facing school districts, including facility utilization, operational accountability, public access, and financial sustainability, are increasingly being felt by other public-serving organizations.

During the year, Facilitron expanded beyond its traditional K–12 focus, adding new parks and recreation agencies, higher-education institutions, and other public facility operators. New partners included Sonoma County Regional Parks, Passaic County Parks and Recreation, the City of Kirkland, and Peralta Community College District.

Many of these organizations first encountered Facilitron as users of school facilities before adopting the platform to manage their own public spaces.

Strengthening the Operational Foundation

In December 2025, Facilitron completed its acquisition of MC², with platform migrations continuing through mid-2026.

The acquisition expanded Facilitron's maintenance, preventive work-order, inspection, and asset-management capabilities, helping districts gain greater visibility into the infrastructure and equipment that support daily facility operations.

Additional platform enhancements developed in collaboration with district partners included new compliance tracking and operational workflow tools, many of which are now available to all organizations using the platform.

Building a Community of Facility Leaders

The year's governance discussions culminated at Facilitron University 5 (FU5), the company's annual gathering of facility, operations, business, and administrative leaders.

What began as a user conference has evolved into a national forum where practitioners share best practices, compare approaches, and collaborate on solutions to common operational challenges.

That work will continue at Facilitron University 6, scheduled for November 9–11, 2026, at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, California, where Facilitron plans to introduce its inaugural Facilitron Stewardship Awards.

Industry Recognition

The year also brought external recognition of the platform's breadth and impact. In June, Facilitron was named to the 2026 SaaS Awards shortlist in six categories: Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education, Best SaaS Product for Construction or Property Management, Best Bespoke or Specialized SaaS Solution, Best UX/UI Design in a SaaS Product, Best Data-Driven SaaS Innovation, and Best SaaS Product for Workflow Automation. Facilitron is the only K–12 facility management platform recognized on this year's shortlist. Finalists will be announced July 21, 2026.

The Year Ahead

As districts continue balancing community access with operational realities, Facilitron expects the next phase of innovation to focus on financial sustainability, policy modernization, and deeper operational intelligence.

"Districts spent this year proving that responsible stewardship and open community access are not in tension," Benjamin said. "They reinforce each other. The conversation has shifted from whether facilities should be shared to how they can be shared sustainably. We believe that shift is only the beginning."

About Facilitron

Facilitron is a fully integrated facility operations and management platform and the leading public spaces marketplace, helping schools, cities, public agencies, and organizations that manage complex facilities manage and operate their programs in one place. Designed as a single strategic system, not a collection of disconnected tools, Facilitron unifies scheduling, maintenance, payments, support services, reporting, and governance into a seamless end-to-end solution.

More than a software provider, Facilitron serves as a true partner, combining industry-leading technology with hands-on services that take on the day-to-day work of running a facility program. The result is greater efficiency, stronger governance, improved operational visibility, and more consistent access to facilities, all with no upfront fees or out-of-pocket costs.

Founded in 2014, Facilitron has supported more than 10 million community events and manages billions of square feet of space through its platform. Building on its leadership in K–12 education and public-sector facilities, Facilitron is expanding its platform to help organizations across industries better manage, maintain, and maximize the value of the spaces and assets they steward.

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SOURCE Facilitron